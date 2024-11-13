A Costco Shopper Just Found A Nightmarish Surprise In Their Roast
No one wants to find something unexpected in their food — especially if the item is dangerous or unappetizing in any way. Unfortunately, this is what happened to a Costco shopper who allegedly found a piece of a needle in their cooked chuck roast.
The shopper took to Reddit to post about the nightmarish experience, claiming that they found a "broken off needle" in the roast that they made for dinner. They theorized how it could have ended up there, writing, "What could this be from? The cow being injected while alive? Tenderizing at the butcher?" The user included a photo of the piece of needle, placing it next to a pistachio to show the size. The needle looks to be about the length of the pistachio.
Some other users suggested that it could be a needle used for tenderizing meat — and leaving a needle behind goes way beyond any common mistake made when tenderizing meat. Whatever this Redditor detected in their roast, it's undeniably a scary find in your home-cooked meal.
Let the supplier know if this happens to you -- and don't eat the food
How exactly can metal make its way into processed meat products? It was reported in 2019 by The Washington Post after an analysis of federal meat recalls that "metal detectors and X-ray machines, which are commonly used in processing plants, catch much of the contamination before it reaches consumers." However, some metal makes it through "because meat contains iron and niacin, metal detectors must allow for some level of metal and mineral content." The publication found that meat recalls were on the rise due to these kinds of "foreign objects" being found.
The bulk of the Reddit comments are encouraging the shopper to let Costco know about what they found. One user wrote, "You should definitely go back and talk with Costco to receive a refund and so they can alert the supplier." That user has the right idea. On the off chance that something like this happens to you, be sure to alert Costco or whichever store you received the product from. The other important thing to do? Do not eat the food product in which you found the foreign object — it's not worth taking the risk.
Meanwhile, you may want to consider adding roast to the list of meats that you shouldn't buy from Costco. In fact, you may want to tread carefully in general because, even though this is an alleged incident, Costco also recently recalled almost 80,000 pounds of butter due to mislabeling.