A Costco Shopper Just Found A Nightmarish Surprise In Their Roast

No one wants to find something unexpected in their food — especially if the item is dangerous or unappetizing in any way. Unfortunately, this is what happened to a Costco shopper who allegedly found a piece of a needle in their cooked chuck roast.

The shopper took to Reddit to post about the nightmarish experience, claiming that they found a "broken off needle" in the roast that they made for dinner. They theorized how it could have ended up there, writing, "What could this be from? The cow being injected while alive? Tenderizing at the butcher?" The user included a photo of the piece of needle, placing it next to a pistachio to show the size. The needle looks to be about the length of the pistachio.

Some other users suggested that it could be a needle used for tenderizing meat — and leaving a needle behind goes way beyond any common mistake made when tenderizing meat. Whatever this Redditor detected in their roast, it's undeniably a scary find in your home-cooked meal.