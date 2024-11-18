Bread Sauce: The British Staple Made For The Holidays
Brits have some holiday traditions that are worth embracing. They like to imbibe in a little Baileys Irish Cream, pop open festive Christmas Crackers, and nibble on roast turkey, pigs in a blanket, and traditional Christmas pudding. But this holiday meal would be absolute codswallop without bread sauce drizzled over turkey, chicken, or even duck. It's a fan-favorite side dish, but what exactly is bread sauce?
Bread sauce's origin story begins in medieval times. It was born out of the waste not, want not philosophy. Instead of reaching for flour or cornstarch, whenever leftover bread was about to go stale (or already was), it could be used to thicken sauces and stews. The Italians still use this same technique for Ribollita 'Da Delfina' soup, a minestrone-like soup made hearty with the addition of staled bread.
Bread sauce also lives on and is a must-have for Brits. It starts with milk slowly infused with onion, cloves, and bay leaf. This first step is not to be rushed if you want to develop its flavor. Breadcrumbs are then added to thicken it to prepare for use. Its taste is mild and creamy; its smell is fragrant; and its texture is a little lumpy, like oatmeal.
Tips and tricks
If it sounds a little unappealing, it's okay to say so, but don't let that stop you from trying it. Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson shares her version of this British Christmas staple on her website, where she writes, "The idea of a bread sauce remains intensely baffling, possibly even disgusting, to any person who hasn't been brought up with British traditions, but I have, so far, been able to convert Italians, Austrians and even (admittedly with some condescension on their part) a French contingent."
So, if your palate is feeling adventurous and you want to add a bread sauce to your holiday spread, it is important to follow some tips. The first is do not use Panko breadcrumbs. You want a breadcrumb made from a good loaf of stale white bread. Translation: Skip the Wonder bread for this one (along with any wheat or flax seed bread). Do not use fresh bread because it just becomes a mushy mess.
Additionally, be slow and methodical when you add your breadcrumbs. You want your milk to thicken slowly, so mix them in a little at a time. You can strain your bread sauce so it is free of all the fragrance-infusing ingredients, but you don't have to. Make sure to serve it warm.
If you're a fan of this dish, you may also want a traditional British Cumberland sauce; it will remind your taste buds of cranberry sauce and it goes perfectly alongside the bread sauce. Learn the little-known facts about Christmas food and you may find yourself serving a meal of worldwide traditions this holiday.