Bread Sauce: The British Staple Made For The Holidays

If it sounds a little unappealing, it's okay to say so, but don't let that stop you from trying it. Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson shares her version of this British Christmas staple on her website, where she writes, "The idea of a bread sauce remains intensely baffling, possibly even disgusting, to any person who hasn't been brought up with British traditions, but I have, so far, been able to convert Italians, Austrians and even (admittedly with some condescension on their part) a French contingent."

So, if your palate is feeling adventurous and you want to add a bread sauce to your holiday spread, it is important to follow some tips. The first is do not use Panko breadcrumbs. You want a breadcrumb made from a good loaf of stale white bread. Translation: Skip the Wonder bread for this one (along with any wheat or flax seed bread). Do not use fresh bread because it just becomes a mushy mess.

Additionally, be slow and methodical when you add your breadcrumbs. You want your milk to thicken slowly, so mix them in a little at a time. You can strain your bread sauce so it is free of all the fragrance-infusing ingredients, but you don't have to. Make sure to serve it warm.

If you're a fan of this dish, you may also want a traditional British Cumberland sauce; it will remind your taste buds of cranberry sauce and it goes perfectly alongside the bread sauce. Learn the little-known facts about Christmas food and you may find yourself serving a meal of worldwide traditions this holiday.