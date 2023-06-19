Traditional British Cumberland Sauce Will Completely Elevate Cold Meat

While ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce are fairly universal, there are a select few condiments that are popular primarily in the U.K. Marmite, for example, is relatively hard to find in the U.S., but is a common spread for toast. Many Brits also enjoy something called bread sauce, which resembles white gravy, as well as an all-purpose sauce simply referred to as brown sauce. Salad cream is another popular accompaniment, though not nearly as versatile, as it's used mainly as a sandwich spread. There are plenty of others, including Cumberland sauce, a condiment that also goes by the name Oxford sauce.

Cumberland sauce is primarily flavored with red currants (either whole or in jelly form). It unfortunately isn't sold at most grocery stores in the U.S., except perhaps in shops selling goods that cater to British expats. Luckily, this condiment from across the pond is easy enough to make at home, and worth doing so, especially if you're looking for something new and tasty to flavor your cured meats or cold cuts with.