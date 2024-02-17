What Is Andouille Sausage And How Do You Cook With It?

The name andouille sausage might not sound familiar to you, but if you have ever eaten a plate of gumbo or jambalaya, you may have tried it without even knowing it. Andouille sausage (also known as just plain andouille), is a type of smoked sausage that is often associated with Cajun and Creole cuisines.

Andouille, pronounced like "ann-doo-wee," has origins in France, but may be best known by Americans for its appearance in dishes from Louisiana. In fact, a Louisiana city called LaPlace is touted as being the andouille capital of the world. Yes, the whole world!

In this article, we will teach you more about the history of this delicious sausage, as well as how to cook it and how it differs from what most would refer to as regular sausage. We will also tell you exactly how it's made — but as is the case with most sausages, you may want to cover your eyes for that part (spoiler alert: it involves intestines).