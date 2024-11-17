The Boozy Hack For Shiny Pots And Pans

Hacks for organizing and sanitizing your house are abundant, from utilizing laundry detergent where you least expect it to using bread clips to clean your kitchen. Along these lines, did you know you can use your favorite yeasty beverage not just for "cheers" but also for chores? Leftover beer can be employed as a cookware cleaning solution, making it the surprising kitchen utility item you never knew you needed. It's a secret ingredient that works wonders to remove discoloration and any lingering stuck particles of food off your pots and pans, restoring your aged cookware's surfaces to new. How? Simple. Beer generally contains a mild-to-moderate level of acidity; its pH measures anywhere between 3 and 5½ — which easily dissolves rust and residue on metals commonly used for cookware, such as copper, cast iron, and stainless steel.

Cleaning your cookware with beer is easier than it sounds — you'll simply add some leftover beer to a soft cloth and scrub your cookware until the stains are lifted, followed by a clean cloth to dry. Alternatively, to combat a significant amount of residue, you can soak those pots and pans directly in the beer for about five to ten minutes before scrubbing them clean afterward. What's perhaps best about the surprisingly versatile beverage is that it's all-natural, so you can use it without worrying it will damage your cookware's finish or stain the metal as harsh chemicals will. Next time you consider throwing out an old, rusty piece of cookware, try this brilliantly boozy remedy to bring back its shine — you'll be glad you did.