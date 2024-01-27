Leftover Beer Is The Perfect Addition To Your Next Marinade

If you are like most people, chances are you have never had much of a problem figuring out what to do with the beer that is sitting in your fridge. After all, drinking it seems to work well as a simple, logical, and enjoyable way to ensure that none of your precious suds go to waste. But even the most dedicated ale-lover has overbought at some point in their life. Maybe it was that flop of a summer barbecue you threw where you invited 60 of your closest friends, but only 14 showed up, or perhaps somebody brought over a six-pack that you just didn't end up drinking. Whatever the circumstances, fear not, as those excess bottles and cans can be put to good use by simply adding some to your next marinade.

The brew's tastes and aromas (whether hoppy, malty, or sour) will add depth to your dish's overall flavor profile while also making for some exceptionally tender meat. But before you go mixing and matching with reckless abandon, there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to get the most out of your leftover beer marinade.