A Chef Proves You Don't Need Bread For Delicious Thanksgiving Stuffing

It's never too early to start planning and prepping for November's big holiday feasts. You can't leave things to chance, especially when it comes to something like stuffing. A traditional Thanksgiving day stuffing recipe generally contains bread, that is, if your mom or dad made it with this binding carb during your childhood. But that's the funny thing about traditions: While there are plenty of shared foods we gobble up on this holiday of gratitude, there are also plenty of unique dishes. Enter Chef Ian Coogan, Culinary Director at Motel Morris in New York City, who grew up eating stuffing that didn't contain bread but instead featured other star ingredients.

Chef Coogan exclusively told Daily Meal, "I grew up in a household that didn't consume a lot of bread, so the stuffing I had was meat- and veggie-based, featuring ground pork and veal, chestnuts, mushrooms, raisins or cranberries, and plenty of garlic and parsley."

For those who love the taste and smell of beautiful sage stuffing or the flavor expectations of classic cornbread stuff, this may seem odd, but bread-free stuffing can be a nice change if you want to give guests a gluten-free option. "It remains my preferred version to this day," added Chef Coogan.