The 15 Biggest Mistakes Everyone Makes With Stuffing

Imagine it's finally time to sit around the dinner table at your family's Thanksgiving celebration. You've been patiently waiting all day while the delicious aromas fill the whole house, increasing your appetite. Family members pass around various dishes, but you're most excited about the classic stuffing. Yet, once the stuffing makes it to your plate and you try a bite, you find it bland, soggy, or unpleasantly stale.

Of course, that's a major disappointment because stuffing usually only shows up on holidays. In a perfect world, stuffing is a balanced blend of bread cubes, butter, earthy herbs, vegetables like celery and onion, and some liquid to bind everything together. The edges and surface are buttery and crisp, and the center is fluffy.

However, several practices can result in lackluster stuffing, from the ingredients someone chooses to the amount of preparation they do before the big day. Then, how they bake it also plays a significant role. Fortunately, once you know the common errors that often trip people up with this famous dish, you won't have those issues arise yourself. Plus, you can always pass the information on to others so that their stuffing turns out incredible, too.