The One Tool You Need To Temper Chocolate The Right Way

Tempering chocolate is a useful skill for any home pastry chef. It's the best way to get that professional couverture on truffles, fruits, or candies. Plus, you'll need it for picture-perfect chocolate-dipped strawberries. However, tempering requires more effort and supplies than simply melting chocolate would. So, if you're wondering what materials you need, you've come to the right place. And to determine the most important tools for tempering chocolate, we turned to Nicole Patel, owner and Chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Patel shares that "The most important piece of equipment for tempering chocolate is a thermometer." It makes sense since tempered chocolate must remain within a certain temperature range when melting, cooling, and reheating. To be more specific, Patel recommends "a digital candy thermometer to accurately measure the chocolate's temperature throughout the process." You can easily purchase one online, like this Digital Candy Thermometer which comes with a handy pot clip and long probe.

If you already have a candy thermometer, you're on your way to becoming a professional chocolatier. But before you go tempering chocolate, you should learn exactly how to use it. So read on for a detailed description along with other recommended supplies.