The Only Burger At McDonald's That Isn't Made From Frozen Meat
If you're heading to McDonald's, you're probably not expecting to be served a gourmet burger. And sure enough, most burger options you'll find on the menu will be made from pre-packaged frozen patties. It's partly the reason why these burgers are so cheap to begin with. But there's one menu item that, surprisingly, isn't made from frozen beef: the Quarter Pounder.
If you've ever noticed that the Quarter Pounder tastes a bit different from other McDonald's offerings — juicier, more tender, and overall fresher — your taste buds aren't playing tricks on you. Since 2018, McDonald's has been using fresh, never-frozen beef for their Quarter Pounders across all 14,000 U.S. locations. It's the only burger on their menu that gets this special treatment, even outshining the famous Big Mac in terms of freshness.
So the next time you stop by a McDonald's and order a Quarter Pounder, Take a moment to savor the taste. You might find that the fresh beef is well worth the premium!
How exactly are McDonald's fresh beef patties made?
The journey of a Quarter Pounder beef patty from the farm to the familiar to-go paper packaging is a fascinating one. It starts with Lopez Foods, which is currently the sole supplier of beef for McDonald's burgers in the U.S. The fresh, 100% real-beef patties are packaged in a special gas-filled container to keep them fresh.When these patties arrive at your local McDonald's, they're stored in coolers until you place your order. Then, in theory, the kitchen staff should grab a fresh patty and cook it up right on the spot — this is how the Quarter Pounder got the "fresh to order" tagline.
However, your "fresh to order" McDonald's burger might not be that fresh in reality. According to Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, some franchise locations might cut corners by using frozen patties instead of fresh ones. This practice technically goes against McDonald's policy, but it can happen because fresh beef requires more time and effort to prepare, which many franchisees aren't willing to pay or spare. This leads to undertrained staff and the reason why Quarter Pounders at many locations end up with undercooked patties.
For consumers, it's hard to tell if you've been served a fresh or frozen patty without peeking into the kitchen. You can still try your luck and ask the staff if fresh patties are in, but just keep in mind that a "fresh to order" Quarter Pounder is, sadly, not always a guarantee.
Why did McDonald's make the switch?
Fast food giants like McDonald's have long relied on flash-frozen beef patties as their go-to ingredient. It's pretty easy to see why: They're affordable and are simple to transport across vast restaurant networks in refrigerated trucks. Once they're at the restaurant, the frozen patties can be kept in the freezer for up to six months, making them the perfect choice for restaurants.
So why did McDonald's decide to shake up this old-but-gold recipe? The first and biggest reason is taste. While opinions vary on whether fresh beef truly tastes better than frozen, many customers report that the new Quarter Pounder is a lot juicier and more flavorful than the old version.
The second reason lies in the marketing value of such a move. Let's face it, "frozen" doesn't sound very appealing when it comes to food. Competitors like Wendy's have long used this to their advantage, even poking fun at McDonald's in a famous 2017 Super Bowl ad. By introducing fresh beef, even for just one menu item, McDonald's has taken a big step forward to improve its image. And the results speak for themselves — after rolling out the fresh Quarter Pounder, they sold a whopping 40 million more than the previous year. And if, after reading this, you're looking forward to sinking your teeth into a Quarter Pounder, it worked on you, too!