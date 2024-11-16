The Only Burger At McDonald's That Isn't Made From Frozen Meat

If you're heading to McDonald's, you're probably not expecting to be served a gourmet burger. And sure enough, most burger options you'll find on the menu will be made from pre-packaged frozen patties. It's partly the reason why these burgers are so cheap to begin with. But there's one menu item that, surprisingly, isn't made from frozen beef: the Quarter Pounder.

If you've ever noticed that the Quarter Pounder tastes a bit different from other McDonald's offerings — juicier, more tender, and overall fresher — your taste buds aren't playing tricks on you. Since 2018, McDonald's has been using fresh, never-frozen beef for their Quarter Pounders across all 14,000 U.S. locations. It's the only burger on their menu that gets this special treatment, even outshining the famous Big Mac in terms of freshness.

So the next time you stop by a McDonald's and order a Quarter Pounder, Take a moment to savor the taste. You might find that the fresh beef is well worth the premium!