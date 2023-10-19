The Reason Your McDonald's Quarter Pounder Might Be Undercooked

When the people of TikTok want honest answers to their burning McDonald's questions, they turn to the chain's former Manager of Culinary Innovation Mike Haracz. Recently, a Golden Arches fan asked why their Quarter Pounder always seems to arrive undercooked, to which chef Haracz replied that it might have something to do with the fact that this burger is made from a fresh, not frozen, patty, as well as the potential for human error. McDonald's began using fresh beef for this iconic item back in 2018, a move that resulted in a higher quality burger along with an increase in sales.

According to Haracz, McDonald's staff presses a button to initiate the cooking process, with the Quarter Pounder patty typically being left to cook for 80 to 84 seconds. However, a few things can happen to prevent the burger from being fully cooked through, thereby leaving it a little pink inside. Pressing the wrong button could result in a shorter cooking time, while a dirty grill might also prevent the surface from reaching the proper temperature. Additionally, it's possible for the grill to malfunction, even when the right steps are taken.