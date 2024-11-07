Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches, But There's A Catch
Every early November, two major holidays (well, major for some fast food chains) hit one after another. First comes National Sandwich Day on November 3, followed closely by National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9. Significant discounts and deals often come with these holidays, though not all of them are as money-savvy as they initially seem.
Of the fast food chains that happen to have a fried chicken sandwich on the menu, Popeyes stands tall as offering some of the best (when it isn't warring with Chick-fil-A). It's no wonder, then, that Popeyes is proudly offering one of its fried chicken sandwiches for free this sandwich holiday season. Now through November 10, sandwich lovers can score a free chicken sandwich from their favorite Louisiana-Kitchen chicken chain.
Only it's not actually entirely free. Instead, you must spend at least $10 first, though you can spend it on anything from its top-of-the-line sweet tea to its best-in-class fried chicken; then you can add your free fried chicken sandwich to your order.
More details on Popeyes' free chicken sandwich deal
Besides the restriction of meeting the $10 minimum to get your free fried chicken sandwich — which isn't too bad if you grab that large sweet tea and one of the best-ranked fast-food mac and cheese sides to go with it — there's one more smaller catch. You can't walk up to the counter or roll through the drive-thru willy-nilly; you need to place your order through Popeyes' mobile app. Thankfully, you can specify on the app if you want to pick it up or have it delivered, so there are no extra restrictions there.
Otherwise, you can enjoy whichever fried chicken sandwich you want, including both the regular and spicy versions, plus the recently added Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich. If any of this sounds delicious, you better hop on it since the free sandwich offer expires after November 10.