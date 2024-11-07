Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches, But There's A Catch

Every early November, two major holidays (well, major for some fast food chains) hit one after another. First comes National Sandwich Day on November 3, followed closely by National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9. Significant discounts and deals often come with these holidays, though not all of them are as money-savvy as they initially seem.

Of the fast food chains that happen to have a fried chicken sandwich on the menu, Popeyes stands tall as offering some of the best (when it isn't warring with Chick-fil-A). It's no wonder, then, that Popeyes is proudly offering one of its fried chicken sandwiches for free this sandwich holiday season. Now through November 10, sandwich lovers can score a free chicken sandwich from their favorite Louisiana-Kitchen chicken chain.

Only it's not actually entirely free. Instead, you must spend at least $10 first, though you can spend it on anything from its top-of-the-line sweet tea to its best-in-class fried chicken; then you can add your free fried chicken sandwich to your order.