Popeye's New Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich Is Here Just In Time For Spooky Season

If you're on the hunt for the best chicken sandwiches in America, it might be time to rejoice: Popeye's has released a ghostly new chicken sandwich just in time for Halloween. The Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich launched on October 7, 2024. It's a crispy chicken sandwich that comes with buttermilk-battered white chicken meat, a chili-infused sauce, and crunchy pickles on a buttery toasted brioche bun. Of course, whether or not you consider the chicken chain's latest offering a trick or treat depends on how you feel about ghost peppers.

These spicy peppers average about 1 million Heat Units on the Scoville Scale, a measurement of chili spiciness named for Wilbur Scoville, the American pharmacologist who created it. For context, a jalapeño clocks in at around 8,000 Scoville Heat Units. In fact, until the Carolina reaper came along in 2007, the ghost pepper's claim to fame was being the world's hottest pepper. That said, Popeye's bills the sauce as "bold yet balanced" in a press release shared with The Daily Meal, and ensures fans that it's "scary good, but not scary spicy!" If you're still worried, we have some tips for how to eat ghost peppers and live to tell the tale.