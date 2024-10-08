Popeye's New Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich Is Here Just In Time For Spooky Season
If you're on the hunt for the best chicken sandwiches in America, it might be time to rejoice: Popeye's has released a ghostly new chicken sandwich just in time for Halloween. The Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich launched on October 7, 2024. It's a crispy chicken sandwich that comes with buttermilk-battered white chicken meat, a chili-infused sauce, and crunchy pickles on a buttery toasted brioche bun. Of course, whether or not you consider the chicken chain's latest offering a trick or treat depends on how you feel about ghost peppers.
These spicy peppers average about 1 million Heat Units on the Scoville Scale, a measurement of chili spiciness named for Wilbur Scoville, the American pharmacologist who created it. For context, a jalapeño clocks in at around 8,000 Scoville Heat Units. In fact, until the Carolina reaper came along in 2007, the ghost pepper's claim to fame was being the world's hottest pepper. That said, Popeye's bills the sauce as "bold yet balanced" in a press release shared with The Daily Meal, and ensures fans that it's "scary good, but not scary spicy!" If you're still worried, we have some tips for how to eat ghost peppers and live to tell the tale.
More fall Popeyes deals to try with the Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich
While Popeyes has previously toyed with ghost peppers in its popular Ghost Pepper Wings, the chili-infused Ghost Pepper Sauce used in the sandwich is brand new. So, if you're still on the fence about trying the new spicy chicken sandwich, you might consider pairing it with a deal. Now through October 31, 2024, Popeye's "Chick or Treat" promotion means that you can get a free Chocolate Chip Biscuit with a $5 or greater purchase, and this includes the new Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich. Even better? You can wash it all down with a brand new special fall beverage.
The pleasantly spiced Apple Cranberry Tea and Lemonade combines Popeyes' signature tea and lemonade with sweet apple, tangy cranberry, and warming autumn spices. It's basically a version of the storied Arnold Palmer made for ghosts and ghouls. All the new items are available for a limited time only. But can you handle the heat? Fortunately, there's more than one way to find out. You can place your order and take advantage of the "Chick or Treat" deal in-store, online, or using the Popeyes app.