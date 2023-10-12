Taco Bell Is Testing 2 New Menu Items: Chicken Nuggets And Cheesy Chalupas
Two new menu items could be coming to Taco Bell in the near future, depending on the reception they receive in a limited-release trial. On October 12, 2023, the fast food giant will unveil new crispy chicken nuggets at select Minneapolis locations. That same day, it will release a pair of new cheesy street chalupas at locations in Indianapolis. As for a timeline for their national release, details are yet to come and will depend on any changes made in response to the limited-release receptions.
Taco Bell has set tentative prices for both new menu items. The cheesy street chalupas, which are sold in pairs, will run somewhere between $5.49 and $5.99. The potential price range for the nuggets is a little broader, with an order of five nuggets selling for $3.99-$4.99, and 10-piece orders costing $6.99-$8.99. Taco Bell will also add new condiments to its repertoire to differentiate these new menu items from past offerings.
A closer look at Taco Bell's new offerings
The new crispy chicken nuggets represent Taco Bell's latest attempt to join the fast food chicken nugget rankings. Previously, in 2017, the brand released a line of "chicken chips," which were triangular chicken nuggets, but those were discontinued. We will have to see whether the new crispy nuggets have more staying power. They are made with a buttermilk dredge that includes jalapeños for a kick different from other nuggets. Of course, you can't have nuggets without something to dip them in, so Taco Bell is serving them with a choice of Bell Sauce or a Jalapeño Honey Mustard.
The cheesy street chalupas have a shell stuffed with both mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses, and they are available with a choice of either chicken or steak. The "street" aspect of the name appears to be inspired by the classic street tacos found at carts throughout Mexico and the Southern U.S. Of course, Taco Bell has never been meant to represent traditional Mexican food, but topping these chalupas with onions and cilantro is a nice gesture to the street cart classic.