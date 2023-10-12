Taco Bell Is Testing 2 New Menu Items: Chicken Nuggets And Cheesy Chalupas

Two new menu items could be coming to Taco Bell in the near future, depending on the reception they receive in a limited-release trial. On October 12, 2023, the fast food giant will unveil new crispy chicken nuggets at select Minneapolis locations. That same day, it will release a pair of new cheesy street chalupas at locations in Indianapolis. As for a timeline for their national release, details are yet to come and will depend on any changes made in response to the limited-release receptions.

Taco Bell has set tentative prices for both new menu items. The cheesy street chalupas, which are sold in pairs, will run somewhere between $5.49 and $5.99. The potential price range for the nuggets is a little broader, with an order of five nuggets selling for $3.99-$4.99, and 10-piece orders costing $6.99-$8.99. Taco Bell will also add new condiments to its repertoire to differentiate these new menu items from past offerings.