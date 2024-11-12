Break Out Your Slow Cooker For Moist Cake Without Fail

Slow cookers are a tool which can make cooking almost effortless, as you can essentially set and forget, leaving your handy appliance to do the heavy lifting. From pork ribs, to stews and soups, slow cookers allow even the busiest families to bring a home cooked meal to the table. You might be saving your cooker for savory recipes, but they also have a valuable place in making desserts, especially cakes.

If you're a regular baker, you've probably already experienced the disappointment of an overly dry cake. While there are ways to save dry cakes like adding some layers to them, your slow cooker is the answer to getting a consistently moist cake with minimal effort. The premise of a slow cooker is to cook your food for longer on a low temperature, with the steam sealing the lid and preserving any moisture. As a result, your cake will be slowly steamed instead of oven baked, with no risk of burning and a guaranteed moist texture.