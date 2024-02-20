Cake Too Dry? Add Some Layers And Thank Us Later

A dry cake has happened to many a baker before. Perhaps the recipe they were following had too much flour, which absorbed all the moisture in the cake. Maybe the oven was a little hot, literally drying it out. Suppose they were interrupted and they left it baking for too long, again, drying it out. Whatever the reason, it's never a good thing to dump the cake out into the trash. The fix for dry cake is an easy and tasty one: Turn it into a layer cake.

By definition, layer cakes are cakes that include layers of sweet filling in between the stacked cake. These fillings are usually some type of frosting like buttercream or ganache, or even fruit preserves and whipped cream — and it's up to the baker to get creative here. Frosting and fruit preserves are moist by nature thanks to their composition of fat, sugar, and liquid. By sandwiching these between layers of cake, their moisture then seeps into the cake. This is particularly useful for cakes that already are a little on the drier side to begin with, like foam cakes.