7 Best And 7 Worst Cocktails To Pair With Steak, Backed Up By A Mixologist

Whether it's a marbled rib-eye, a tender filet, or a colossal tomahawk, char-grilled or pan-seared, cooked through or black-and-blue, there's nothing quite like a steak. When you've got a beautiful slab of perfectly cooked beef in front of you, your instinct may have you reaching for a big red wine — but what if you're in the mood for a cocktail? There are tons of tried-and-true guidelines when it comes to pairing wine, but pairing cocktails and steak is venturing onto a road less traveled. To maximize enjoyment of every sip and savory bite, you'll want to make sure the drink you decide on is going to be a complementary companion to your steak.

This can be trickier than it might seem. A cocktail consists of multiple elements, so there's more room for error when it comes to pairing with food. There's also the alcohol content to consider — you don't want to blow out your palate with too much booze, which is less of an issue when it comes to wine or beer. There's no perfect pairing when it comes to cocktails and steak, and details matter, like if there's a sauce, herbs or spice, the cut of meat, and so on. However, there are certain cocktails that are more likely to pair successfully, and many that are bound to fail. As a cocktail creator and sommelier, here's my guide to the best and worst drinks you can couple with steak, and why they do or don't work.