What Exactly Does It Mean To Take A Martini Dry?
There's no one-size-fits-all way to order a martini, and a popular way to enjoy this classic cocktail is to request the bartender to make it "dry." Now, the idea of a dry martini might sound like a bit of an oxymoron (how can a drink be dry?), but this style of martini has nothing to do with the amount of liquid in your glass. A dry martini is all about how much vermouth is in your beverage.
Martinis are pretty simple when it comes to ingredients. A classic martini recipe consists of a base of vodka or gin along with dry vermouth. The ratio of the base spirit to the vermouth is what differentiates a standard martini from a dry martini (or a wet martini, but more on that later). If you ask the bartender for a regular vodka martini, for example, your drink will usually include about an ounce of vermouth. If you ask for a dry vodka martini on the other hand, your drink will only contain about ¼ to ½ ounce of dry vermouth – which makes a big difference in the overall flavor of the cocktail.
What does a dry martini taste like?
The most important thing you should know about ordering a dry martini is that the flavor of the base spirit is going to be a lot more prominent than in a standard martini. Dry vermouth, which is fortified wine, is less alcoholic than vodka or gin. It adds a botanical, floral flavor that helps balance and soften the harshness of straight liquor. Martinis are already stiff drinks, and if you order your martini dry, be prepared for a seriously boozy beverage.
You can also order martinis extra dry or bone dry, which means that the bartender will add little to no vermouth to your cocktail. Of course, they'll still stir it (if you're wondering if a martini should be shaken or stirred, the answer is stirred) which will add dilution and make it icy-cold, but you'll still essentially be drinking straight vodka or gin. If you're new to drinking martinis or just want something that goes down a little easier, steer clear of dry or extra dry martinis and lean into the delicious depth of flavor vermouth can add to a drink.
Other basic styles of martinis
Even though martinis don't contain a long list of ingredients, ordering one at a bar can feel overwhelming. Luckily, ordering a martini the right way isn't that difficult if you understand the basics. The most important thing to start with is letting the bartender know if you want vodka or gin to serve as the base of your drink. From there, you have several options beyond a standard or dry martini.
As you probably guessed, just like you can order a dry martini, you can also order a wet martini. A wet martini contains more vermouth than a standard martini, so it's lower in alcohol and softer in flavor. If you're really a fan of vermouth, you can also order a 50/50 martini, which contains equal parts vermouth and gin or vodka.
Standard martinis contain just two main ingredients, but you can also order a dirty martini, which contains olive brine. Dirty martinis are salty and savory, and the potent flavor of the brine helps balance out the taste of the booze. If you want the bartender to go heavy on the brine, you can ask for an extra dirty martini or even a filthy martini. Olive isn't the only option when it comes to brine, either. Try a dirty pickle martini or dirty up your martini with feta brine for a smoother sip.