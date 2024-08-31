What Exactly Does It Mean To Take A Martini Dry?

There's no one-size-fits-all way to order a martini, and a popular way to enjoy this classic cocktail is to request the bartender to make it "dry." Now, the idea of a dry martini might sound like a bit of an oxymoron (how can a drink be dry?), but this style of martini has nothing to do with the amount of liquid in your glass. A dry martini is all about how much vermouth is in your beverage.

Martinis are pretty simple when it comes to ingredients. A classic martini recipe consists of a base of vodka or gin along with dry vermouth. The ratio of the base spirit to the vermouth is what differentiates a standard martini from a dry martini (or a wet martini, but more on that later). If you ask the bartender for a regular vodka martini, for example, your drink will usually include about an ounce of vermouth. If you ask for a dry vodka martini on the other hand, your drink will only contain about ¼ to ½ ounce of dry vermouth – which makes a big difference in the overall flavor of the cocktail.