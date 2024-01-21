What Are Tannins And What Do They Have To Do With Tea?

Tannins belong to a class of chemical compounds called polyphenols, which exist in plants. Those antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects aren't just talk; tannins really can have both effects, in addition to acting as a blood sugar regulator, according to a review in the journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy. There are actually many different types of tannins; one of the main kinds found in green tea is called epigallocatechin gallate, and is thought to help protect against cellular damage and chronic illnesses such as heart disease, per Healthline. Theaflavins and thearubigins are other groups of tannins that are responsible for giving black tea its dark color, and are also thought to protect cells from damage from free radicals.

Black tea generally has the highest level of tannins, which is also why it has the most "tea-like" flavor, as tannins imbue foods with characteristic bitterness (for comparison, green tea generally has the least). Tannins also have the peculiar effect of reducing lubrication in the mouth; if you've ever thought tea or wine tasted "dry," one likely reason for that is tannins.

Tannins actually get their name from the leather goods industry. In addition to all of their other benefits, tannins have a coloring effect on whatever they're combined with; the compound was historically used to treat and dye animal hides to turn them into leather, per the U.S. Forest Service. Technically, this means that when you drink tea, you're sort of drinking ink.