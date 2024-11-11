The Store-Bought Secret To Way More Flavorful Roasted Pork

Roasted pork tenderloin is delightful fare for family dinner or when hosting guests. Mustard and honey often feature in a pork tenderloin sauce and while these are popular for good reason, this might be your sign to change things up. This time-saving sauce requires just one store-bought ingredient and you probably already have it hiding in your pantry or fridge: Bottled Italian dressing.

Italian dressing might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of pork tenderloin, but here's why it should. This dressing (which contrary to popular belief, is not from Italy) is a vinaigrette style, zesty dressing with a hint of sweetness, cheese, and Italian herbs. All you need to do is brush the pork tenderloin in a generous coating of the Italian dressing before roasting it on a sheet pan at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. It should only take about 25 minutes — flipping the pork halfway and brushing it with more dressing. This a great way to simplify your sauce, and zesty acidity in the Italian dressing will easily boost the pork's flavor.