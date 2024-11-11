The Store-Bought Secret To Way More Flavorful Roasted Pork
Roasted pork tenderloin is delightful fare for family dinner or when hosting guests. Mustard and honey often feature in a pork tenderloin sauce and while these are popular for good reason, this might be your sign to change things up. This time-saving sauce requires just one store-bought ingredient and you probably already have it hiding in your pantry or fridge: Bottled Italian dressing.
Italian dressing might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of pork tenderloin, but here's why it should. This dressing (which contrary to popular belief, is not from Italy) is a vinaigrette style, zesty dressing with a hint of sweetness, cheese, and Italian herbs. All you need to do is brush the pork tenderloin in a generous coating of the Italian dressing before roasting it on a sheet pan at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. It should only take about 25 minutes — flipping the pork halfway and brushing it with more dressing. This a great way to simplify your sauce, and zesty acidity in the Italian dressing will easily boost the pork's flavor.
Getting the most out of your Italian dressing
When it comes to store-bought Italian dressings, some have a creamier consistency, while others are vinaigrette style. For the best roasted pork tenderloin, Italian vinaigrette is best for coating the meat before roasting. If you want your meat to be extra tasty, marinate the pork in the fridge for one or two hours before roasting. Of course, the flavors you prefer in your bottled Italian dressing will vary — but a sweeter style dressing is a great idea since sweet flavors pair perfectly with pork. If you have five minutes to spare and want a guaranteed sweetness in your dressing, consider making your own classic Italian dressing.
There are a few side dish options that are typically served with pork tenderloin – mashed or roasted potatoes are both a great match. You can drizzle any leftover Italian dressing over the pork and potatoes to tie together those sweet, zesty flavors. With this fast and easy way to make a sauce for roasted pork tenderloin, one thing is guaranteed: There won't be many leftovers.