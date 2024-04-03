Here's What's Typically Served With A Classic Pork Tenderloin

Roasted pork tenderloin is perfect for serving at a dinner party. It's easy to prepare while yielding an impressive-looking main course, and if you keep the seasonings and sauces simple, it's versatile enough to be served with a whole host of side dishes. Classic pork tenderloin companions can be roughly divided into three main categories: vegetables, starches, and fruity accompaniments.

Since pork tenderloin is a large hunk of meat, the most obvious thing to pair with it is a vegetable dish, providing much-needed textural and flavor balance. Many pork tenderloin recipes call for it to be roasted with other vegetables for a one-pan preparation, but if you have the oven space, consider Parmesan roasted carrots for a sweet-savory crunch.

For both comfort and greens, cruciferous vegetables — perhaps in the form of a broccoli and cauliflower casserole — hit the spot. Plus, one of the bonus points of a creamy casserole is that it makes vegetables more appetizing to picky eaters. And if oven space is wanting, turn to the stovetop instead: Prepare garlicky steamed green beans or sauteed chard for a fresher bite.