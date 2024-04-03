Here's What's Typically Served With A Classic Pork Tenderloin
Roasted pork tenderloin is perfect for serving at a dinner party. It's easy to prepare while yielding an impressive-looking main course, and if you keep the seasonings and sauces simple, it's versatile enough to be served with a whole host of side dishes. Classic pork tenderloin companions can be roughly divided into three main categories: vegetables, starches, and fruity accompaniments.
Since pork tenderloin is a large hunk of meat, the most obvious thing to pair with it is a vegetable dish, providing much-needed textural and flavor balance. Many pork tenderloin recipes call for it to be roasted with other vegetables for a one-pan preparation, but if you have the oven space, consider Parmesan roasted carrots for a sweet-savory crunch.
For both comfort and greens, cruciferous vegetables — perhaps in the form of a broccoli and cauliflower casserole — hit the spot. Plus, one of the bonus points of a creamy casserole is that it makes vegetables more appetizing to picky eaters. And if oven space is wanting, turn to the stovetop instead: Prepare garlicky steamed green beans or sauteed chard for a fresher bite.
Starches are the perfect pork tenderloin pairing
A comforting starch completes your well-rounded meal of pork tenderloin and vegetables. There are several routes you can take for a starchy side dish: something mashed, something bready that can soak up gravies and sauces, or perhaps something fresh and salad-like.
While technically under the vegetable category, tubers are a delicious source of starch that are simple to prepare. Basic mashed potatoes could fit the bill, or you could make things a little fancier and opt for ginger-spiced mashed sweet potatoes instead. The ginger gives a much needed lift to a potentially heavy meal, while the natural sugars in sweet potatoes make them a tasty companion for savory pork. Bread rolls are another tried-and-true accompaniment, especially fantastic if there is gravy or sauce at the table. Plus, if you have run out of time for dinner prep, frozen dinner rolls can be air fried in a flash for a super easy side.
If you're worried about serving a stodgy starch, perhaps a fresh and light salad could be a contender. In that case, wild rice with pomegranate and hazelnuts provides an interesting textural contrast to the meaty pork, while satiating any starchy cravings.
Fruity sides are popular with pork
Eating fruit with meat might sound like a complete left turn, but it is a long-standing tradition in several parts of the world. Just like how Swedish meatballs are traditionally served with berry jam, pork is very often paired with apples. The classic way involves applesauce, and the history of eating pork with applesauce goes back literal centuries.
If you feel like deviating from apples, there are many other delicious fruity options to choose, especially when the weather is warm enough for fresh produce and outdoor grilling. Stone fruit is delicious when grilled, and a grilled peach and arugula salad would make a sweet, spicy, and juicy pairing for any pork tenderloin you prepare in the summer. The same goes for figs. And if you don't want to turn on any heat sources after carefully tending to your pork tenderloin? Opt for a bright and crunchy salad, preferably studded with citrus, like this citrus and fennel salad.
Remember that pork tenderloin is quite versatile, so while there may be typical dishes like mashed potatoes and applesauce as accompaniments, there is a whole wide world of flavors and textures out there. Think of your favorite side dish — chances are very good that you can tweak it to pair perfectly with this delicious pork preparation.