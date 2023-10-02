When Should You Use A Wet Rub Vs A Dry Rub On Meat?

Although meat can have fantastic flavor on its own, to get the most out of that flavor you might want to hit the meat with some seasoning. Sure, a high-quality steak doesn't need much more than salt and pepper, but for other proteins, you might want to get all up in there with a wet or dry spice rub.

But what, exactly, are dry rubs and wet rubs? What are the differences between them, and when should you choose one over the other? Although you might want to season your food regardless of how you're cooking it, the preparation method can help determine whether you want to use a dry or a wet rub on meats. Dry rubs can work in pretty much all applications; wet rubs are typically used with low-and-slow cooking methods. But even if dry rubs often are more versatile, there are still plenty of reasons to experiment with wet rubs.