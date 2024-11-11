The Best Cuts Of Meat For The Ultimate Homemade Beef Bacon

If there's one reason to love breakfast, it's homemade bacon. The advent of beef bacon has made things more interesting and also more inclusive for non-pork eaters who were once exempt from the fun. For those who have long been partaking of traditional bacon, the question remains: Does beef bacon taste any different from the classic version? To level the playing field and make homemade beef bacon that rivals classic pork strips, you need to choose the best cuts of meat — those that promise fat, flavor, and fragrance just like pork belly. The ideal options are beef belly, brisket, and round cut.

These cuts work so well that some claim beef bacon is superior to pork bacon, highlighting beef bacon's rich flavor and meatier texture. Nutritionally, beef bacon provides more protein per slice, sometimes delivering three times as much as regular bacon. This is due to each slice of pork bacon containing more fat, which shrinks pork bacon to less than half the weight of its competitor when cooked. Beef bacon's lower fat content makes it the superior choice for a filling breakfast.