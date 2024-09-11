Does Beef Bacon Taste Any Different From The Classic Pork Version?

Whether you're making a classic club sandwich or a protein-infused pot of Southern-style pinto beans, bacon is a delicious protein that fills out many different recipes. Traditional bacon is typically derived from pork, but it's not the only variety on the market. But we're not talking about turkey bacon. We're talking about meaty, hearty beef bacon. Beef bacon may be similar to its pork counterpart, but does its flavor differ?

Like pork varieties, beef bacon is thinly-sliced, cured, and smoked meat sourced from cow belly. However, it's occasionally sourced from brisket or round cuts. Because both types of bacon are red meat products, which tend to have deeply savory notes, the differences in flavor are marginal. However, beef bacon flaunts a richer, deeper, and more pronounced red meat flavor. Pork bacon, on the other hand, can have a slightly lighter, milder taste with surprisingly sweet nuances. Due to the curing process, each type of bacon is smoky and salty.

If you can't imagine what that's like, think about how a thick cut of steak compares to a seared pork chop. Both are unmistakably meaty, but the beef dish has a slightly more concentrated and formidable flavor.