What's The Difference Between Pork Loin And Pork Tenderloin?

While pork is only the third most consumed meat in the U.S. per capita, at 51.1 pounds per person annually, per Statista, its popularity shows no sign of waning. Certainly bacon has a cult following, but two other cuts are immensely popular among consumers, the pork loin and pork tenderloin.

Indeed, in my 18-year career as a professional chef of a fine dining restaurant, they were two of the most frequently requested cuts of meat, not because they were so unusual, but because they took a little finesse to prepare well. Though the pork loin and pork tenderloin hail from similar parts of the pig, they couldn't be more different in terms of texture, flavor, and quality.

In order to prepare these cuts to their maximum potential, one needs to understand not only where on the pig they come from, but how they differ. By taking advantage of the distinct characteristics of the pork loin and pork tenderloin, one can produce a meal that is flavorful, moist, and festive. Read on to discover the ins and outs of cooking and eating the pork loin and tenderloin the way a chef would.