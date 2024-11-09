Effortlessly Upgrade Your Fast Food Experience With A Simple Tip
Who says fast food can't be classy? Just because you're not in the mood to cook, that doesn't mean you can't have that proper dining experience. So if you're looking to upgrade your takeaway meal, we have the perfect tip: plate your food.
When most people order takeout, they plop on the couch and eat it straight from the bag. This might be gratifying on occasion, but sometimes, we crave a more civilized setup. Plating your food feels more refined and luckily, it takes less than a minute. All that's required is removing the fast food from its packaging, placing it neatly on your plate, and serving. The extra effort is well worth it, especially if you have guests. After all, presentation goes a long way at mealtime, since plated food is more appetizing and shows you care about your guests' experience. Depending on the cuisine, plated takeaway might even pass as a home-cooked meal — and hey, your secret is safe with us.
While the process of plating food is straightforward, we have tricks to take it to the next level. Because let's be real, you can do better than a burger and fries on a basic plate. If you're going to elevate fast food, you may as well go all in. So go ahead and treat yourself to a takeout meal — and feel fancy while doing it!
Plating tips for fast food and takeout
The benefit of eating at a restaurant is food arrives piping hot. However, ordering delivery or grabbing takeaway requires transit, and unfortunately, food can begin to cool during this time. That's okay if you've ordered sushi, but cold curry and chilly chow mein just don't hit right. Luckily, plating food means you can reheat it. Prepare takeout items on a plate and reheat to your heart's content. And for that fine-dining experience, warm your plates in the oven so food will retain heat even longer.
Plating isn't exclusive to plates, either. Experiment with a variety of dinnerware. Pour drinks into glasses and don't be afraid to break from convention. Who says you can't sip soda from a wine glass? Instead of dumping condiments onto your plate, use ramekins or small cups. If sharing a large order of fries, arrange the potatoes in a mug or wide bowl for easy access. And if you're sharing absolutely everything, consider plating the meal on a serving board.
Plating takeaway allows you to combine several dishes onto one plate, creating a more balanced meal. But as you're adding each item, consider aesthetics. To plate like a proper chef, place the entree in the center and surround it with side dishes. Meanwhile, KFC fans can get extra fancy by making a gravy boat with mashed potatoes. Flip the potatoes directly on a plate, use a spoon to form an indentation, and pour gravy inside. Lastly, veggie sides can function as a beautiful garnish, so dot your plate with green beans for a burst of color.