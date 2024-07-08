Why Warm Restaurant Plates Make For A Better Dining Experience

The reason hot food gets cooled down by cold plates is because of conduction. This process is a type of heat transfer where the hotter object attempts to warm the cooler object. This explains why the handles on a metal pot become hot to the touch as you bring something to a boil. When heat travels through conduction, not only will a cool plate become warm, but your hot meal will also cool down as the heat is transferred from one object to another. To avoid conduction from messing with the temperature of your food, restaurants keep the dishes at a temperature that is the same or even hotter than the entree being served.

The temperature of your plate makes a huge difference when it comes to how your food is enjoyed at the table. If the plate is warmed to the same temperature as the food, there will be no heat transfer through conduction and the dish will cool naturally. A plate that is hotter than the entree you are being served will actually keep your food warm longer because the heat from the plate will transfer to your entree, although diners may be advised to proceed with caution before touching. Dishes tend to lose heat pretty fast depending on the method the restaurant uses to heat them and the material of the plate.