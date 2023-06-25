The Rule To Follow For Plating Your Fancy Homemade Dinner Like A True Chef

You may have heard the old saying that you eat with your eyes first. If you haven't, what it basically means is that the first thing you'll most likely notice about your meal is how it's presented to you. Even the plating itself, the placement of your food on the plate, is subject to scrutiny.

The idea is to take your main entrée of the evening and put it in the center of your plate, before surrounding it with your side-dishes, building a ring around the main course. For example, if you made filet mignon, roasted potatoes, and asparagus, what you would want to do is place your filet mignon in the center of your plate and then circle the roasted potatoes, asparagus, and whatever other side dishes you have around it. This way, you're drawing special attention to the main course, the "star" so to speak, rather than placing it out of the way on the plate.

But this isn't to say that this is the only method to plating your meal. If need be, you may want to add something a little more colorful to the center than the main course.