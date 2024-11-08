The Cured Meat That Will Give Your Popcorn A Massive Flavor Boost

Popcorn is a snack that is perfect for nearly every occasion whether it's movie night, a slumber party, or a family picnic — it's hard to resist these popped goodies. It can also be a nostalgic treat, reminding us of our childhood movie theater or a fun sleepover. Those of us who have popcorn on the regular know that it can become a bit dull when it's always made using the same method. Maybe you've already tried adding nutritional yeast or everything bagel seasoning, but there's one simple ingredient to make your popcorn taste better than it ever has: Diced pepperoni.

Adding pepperoni pieces to your popcorn will give it a smoky, salty, and slightly spicy flavor that will make regular popcorn a thing of the past. You can simply mix in some diced pepperoni to your buttered popcorn, but if you want to make it taste more like a pepperoni pizza, you can also add sun-dried tomatoes, oregano, parmesan cheese crisps, and salt. Simply toss your ingredients through your buttered popped kernels, and you'll have popcorn so tasty you might even have to pause your movie to enjoy it.