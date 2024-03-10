Amp Up Your Next Bowl Of Popcorn With Everything Bagel Seasoning

After a long week, there's nothing like kicking back, putting your feet up, and popping on a movie. On movie night, the snacks are just as important as the film. And, of course, no movie night would be complete without a giant bowl of popcorn to dig into.

Usually, when it comes to flavoring your popcorn, butter and salt are the go-tos. But, there's another topping you can easily toss into your popcorn bowl for extra flavor – everything bagel seasoning. This seasoning adds savory, salty, nutty notes that work beautifully on the light, airy popped corn kernels. It's also got garlic and onion flavors that add pungent undertones.

Throwing on some everything bagel seasoning is a simple way to make plain popcorn more interesting, regardless of whether you grind your own seasoning blend, or use a store-bought variety. In five minutes or less, you can have an upgraded snack that looks and tastes delicious.