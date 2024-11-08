The Limited Edition Cheesy Chocolate Bars We Can't Believe Were Real

Releasing limited-edition food combinations be a fun way for brands to engage with consumers, celebrate special events, and collaborate among each other. While some of these mashups sound delicious from the start — like the limited-edition Oreo with churro-flavored creme — others aren't so easy to wrap your head around. The latter is the case with Tayto's Milk Chocolate Bar with Cheese & Onion Crisps.

You read that right, and you're not the only one to question this odd combination. Originally launched in 2013 by Tayto, the leading potato chip brand in Northern Ireland, the cheese and onion-flavored chocolate bar was the result of consumers' requests. The company had received thousands of social media posts and emails asking for a combination chocolate and chip bar. Only 100,000 bars were made at the time, but as of 2022, the company had produced 480,000, some of which were being sold for triple their original price on eBay.

In the chocolate bar, which the company made in partnership with Butlers Chocolates, are bits of Tayto's popular cheese-and-onion potato chips. The bar is crunchy, and the cheesy onion taste lingers. On social media, people who tried it either loved or hated it. Those who loved it praised the subtle flavor and enjoyed the new take on savory and sweet, while others described it as disgusting, horrible, or vile.