Are You Brave Enough To Try Velveeta's New Chocolate-Cheese Truffles?

Velveeta has long been known for its bright yellow cheese sauce and even brighter yellow packaging. While some boxed mac and cheese offerings require combining cheese powder with milk and butter, Velveeta set itself apart with its silver package of soft, squeezable cheese that melts when poured over freshly cooked pasta. But what about combining that cheese with chocolate?

In an unlikely food pairing, Kraft Heinz is collaborating with Compartés Chocolatier to deliver the ultimate creamy, cheesy chocolate truffle.

The "TruffVels" collaboration aims to push the boundaries of chocolate and cheese while highlighting what the two have in common: rich flavor and indulgence. According to a May 9 press release, the yellow truffles are made by infusing Velveeta cheese sauce into Compartés white chocolate for a sweetness with a cheesy bite. The chocolates are molded to resemble the classic yellow shell pasta, paying homage to the dinner-table favorite.