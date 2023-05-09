Are You Brave Enough To Try Velveeta's New Chocolate-Cheese Truffles?
Velveeta has long been known for its bright yellow cheese sauce and even brighter yellow packaging. While some boxed mac and cheese offerings require combining cheese powder with milk and butter, Velveeta set itself apart with its silver package of soft, squeezable cheese that melts when poured over freshly cooked pasta. But what about combining that cheese with chocolate?
In an unlikely food pairing, Kraft Heinz is collaborating with Compartés Chocolatier to deliver the ultimate creamy, cheesy chocolate truffle.
The "TruffVels" collaboration aims to push the boundaries of chocolate and cheese while highlighting what the two have in common: rich flavor and indulgence. According to a May 9 press release, the yellow truffles are made by infusing Velveeta cheese sauce into Compartés white chocolate for a sweetness with a cheesy bite. The chocolates are molded to resemble the classic yellow shell pasta, paying homage to the dinner-table favorite.
This Compartés and Velveeta collaboration promises a lot of flavor
Encouraging customers to live "la dolce Velveeta," the two companies hope that the chocolates will appeal to gooey cheese fans and chocolate connoisseurs alike. Compartés is a wildly popular chocolate brand that's well-known for its high-profile collabs, from Care Bears to 818 Tequila. So it's not a huge surprise that the company has paired up with Velveeta to unleash cheesy chocolates upon the masses.
It's a collaboration that evokes nostalgia while offering something brand-new to experience, too. The mix of rich white chocolate and tangy Velveeta cheese is sure to be a conversation starter as people form opinions on the unlikely duo.
The cheesy white chocolate truffles come in packages of five and are available starting May 9. For fans looking to give the unexpected treat a try, TruffVels cost $24.95 for a pack of five shell-shaped chocolates.