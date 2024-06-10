Should You Try Wendy's New Triple Berry Frosty? Here's What To Know Before Ordering

I was handed a capped Triple Berry Frosty, and at first glance it had me questioning if this was essentially the Strawberry Frosty with just a slightly darker hue. Its color is actually more akin to a cherry Laffy Taffy, if it was in a creamy and curvy, fluid shape. A quick whiff revealed it smelled like an old school, non-Greek style yogurt, with the berries at the bottom already well mixed in.

The Frosty began in a nice and thick state, with very little runny liquid to be seen. I was given both a straw and spoon and never thought once about using the former, even if it started to melt the more and more I went at it. While my eyes thought the Frosty was going to have a medicinal flavoring to it, my tongue and taste buds begged to differ. It had a pleasant sweetness to it that didn't taste at all artificial. I'm not sure that one of the three berry flavors stood out more than the others, but I could certainly sense hints of strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry.