Should You Try Wendy's New Triple Berry Frosty? Here's What To Know Before Ordering
The Frosty is the signature dessert item that has been keeping Wendy's customers totally cool after a meal since the '60s. While the classic version features a rich chocolate flavor that happens to be perfect for dipping fries or turning into a float, the chain also features limited-time-only flavors throughout the year. The last two summers, Wendy's ripened up the Frosty with the flavor of strawberry. Instead of making it a threepeat in the summer of 2024, the fast food chain decided to triple the berry flavor by adding blackberry and raspberry to the mix in the aptly named Triple Berry Frosty.
So, is the new Triple Berry Frosty berry, berry good, or is there something rotten at Wendy's this summer? I wanted to find out, so I popped on over to my nearest location to have a little dessert before I ate lunch. Here is my chew and review, which is based on taste, fruitiness, uniqueness, and overall lovability.
What does Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty taste like?
I was handed a capped Triple Berry Frosty, and at first glance it had me questioning if this was essentially the Strawberry Frosty with just a slightly darker hue. Its color is actually more akin to a cherry Laffy Taffy, if it was in a creamy and curvy, fluid shape. A quick whiff revealed it smelled like an old school, non-Greek style yogurt, with the berries at the bottom already well mixed in.
The Frosty began in a nice and thick state, with very little runny liquid to be seen. I was given both a straw and spoon and never thought once about using the former, even if it started to melt the more and more I went at it. While my eyes thought the Frosty was going to have a medicinal flavoring to it, my tongue and taste buds begged to differ. It had a pleasant sweetness to it that didn't taste at all artificial. I'm not sure that one of the three berry flavors stood out more than the others, but I could certainly sense hints of strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry.
Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty nutritional information
There are four serving sizes of the Triple Berry Frosty: junior, small, medium, and large. A small Triple Berry Frosty nets 320 calories, 8 total grams of fat, 5 grams of saturated fat, 30 milligrams of cholesterol, 270 milligrams of sodium, 53 grams of total carbohydrates, 46 grams of total sugars, 9 grams of protein. The small Frosty satisfies 20% daily value of calcium and 8% daily value of potassium for a suggested diet. The Frosty contains the common allergens milk (in the continental United States), and soy (in Alaska and Hawaii only).
The Triple Berry Frosty is made of vanilla frosty mix, which is milk, sugar, corn syrup, cream, nonfat milk, whey, and contains less than 1% of guar gum, mono and diglycerides, cellulose gum, carrageenan, calcium sulfate, sodium citrate, natural flavor, molasses, annatto extract [color], and vitamin a palmitate. It also contains a triple berry flavored syrup, which consists of high fructose corn syrup, water, black carrot extract [color], natural flavors, and contains 2% or less of each of the following: citric acid, malic acid, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate [preservative], sodium benzoate [preservative], silicone [antifoaming agent/processing aid].
How to buy Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty
The new Triple Berry Frosty is available at participating Wendy's locations nationwide for an unspecified limited time only. Like the regular chocolate Frosty, it is not available to order during breakfast, but once Wendy's stops serving breakfast, they can be purchased until the store closes.
The Triple Berry Frosty can be ordered at the counter, kiosk, or drive-thru at Wendy's. It can also be ordered in advance, or even in person, online or via the app, where additional offers and rewards can be found. Delivery is also an option where available, and may incur higher costs.
The Triple Berry Frosty is listed under the Frosty submenu on the app, website, and kiosk, and under Desserts at the counter menu. The prices may vary per location, but the local pricing in Manhattan, New York, is $.89, $.99, $1.69, and $1.99.
Our final thoughts on Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty
Plain and simple, the Triple Berry Frosty is an excellent new seasonal Frosty flavor conjured up by Wendy's. It is more approachable than the Strawberry Frosty, as this one also taps the talents of blackberry and raspberry to create a well-rounded, smoother taste. It actually seemed less like a Frosty and more like a cross between a cup of yogurt and a thick and healthy homemade smoothie, with an overly vibrant purple color to it.
A junior or small Frosty usually suffices my appetite, whether it's a post-Wendy's meal or just a snack. For the purposes of this article, I ordered the largest one available, and it turns out it was a blessing — I was so taken by its taste that I couldn't put my spoon down. Before I knew it, I was at the bottom and didn't even feel full when I got there. That's not so easy to do with a Chocolate Frosty, which is far richer. Sure, my mouth felt overly milky minutes later, and my coated stomach was probably like, "you should have stopped 10 spoonfuls ago," but I regret nothing.