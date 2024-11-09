The Best Way To Store Fennel To Keep It Fresher For Longer

Fennel is a vegetable that can be super versatile in cooking. Whether it's used as a garnish, in a salad, or to make chilled fennel soup, it adds a fresh anise flavor to whichever dish it's added to. When you buy fennel, you might not use it straight away, which likely leaves you wondering what the best way to keep it fresh is. You might assume that simply putting this green in the crisper drawer of your fridge is the way to go, but this will quickly leave you with sad and wilting fennel. So, here's how to avoid this.

If your fennel has stalks and fronds still attached, remove these so that you are left with only the bulbs. The green fennel parts can be easily kept in a vase of water on the counter, while the bulbs can be wrapped in a kitchen towel, paper towels, plastic bag, or in an airtight container before being stored in the fridge for up to 10 days. To keep them crispy and fresh, place them in the warmer parts of your fridge, like the door or top shelf. Also, avoid washing your fennel bulbs until you're ready to use them, as this will prevent them from getting moldy.