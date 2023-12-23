Fennel Seeds Are The Subtly Sweet Ingredient Missing From Your Meat Rubs

Meat rubs can be made to accommodate just about any flavor profile and craving, each suitable for your protein picks for any meal. Whether brown sugar or barbecue, Southwest or Southeast Asian, a concoction of herbs and spices can be such a simple way to enhance just about anything you choose to cook up.

It's always a snap to grab a pre-made rub from the supermarket or perhaps something special from your favorite small-batch spice source, but it's also extra fun and easy to make a DIY rub all of your own. Simply selecting your favorite spices and blending them is not only a great way to endlessly customize your meal plan, but a fun, ongoing, creative experiment to hone the exact ratio that's satisfying to you. You can even gift your signature rubs as an impressive gift for your friends.

Cumin, coriander, black or white pepper, paprika, ground ginger, cardamom, turmeric, dried herbs like thyme, rosemary, oregano, sugars, and dried citrus zests can all be mixed and matched for different kinds of cuisines and dishes. But there is one ingredient that, if you're leaving out, you're missing out, and that's the small but mighty flavorful fennel seed.