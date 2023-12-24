Are McDonald's Hotcakes Made Fresh Every Day?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

McDonald's breakfast is an institution – even those who aren't exactly morning people will happily show up early to McDonald's before their breakfast menu disappears at 11 a.m. The fast food franchise offers a variety of breakfast food items from sausage and egg McMuffins to breakfast platters featuring a stack of buttery hotcakes. This underrated breakfast item often gets overshadowed by the popular breakfast sandwiches, but die-hard fans know just how tasty these hotcakes are. In fact, McDonald's ranked first in Daily Meal's ranking of best fast food pancakes.

While they may taste warm and fluffy right out of the drive thru, they are definitely not made fresh each day. In fact, the hotcakes that McDonald's serves for breakfast arrive at locations frozen, and are reheated by employees when customers order them. Recently, a viral video exposed just how many items McDonald's simply zaps in the microwave, including the fan-favorite sweet breakfast item.