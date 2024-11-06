The Fruity Treat You Need To Stop Sleeping On At Costco
Looking for tasty snacks at Costco? You're in luck — especially if you love fruit! The produce aisle is packed with quality seasonal fruits like crisp apples, juicy berries, and sweet melons. Meanwhile, the dried goods section is perfect for those seeking non-perishable items. You'll find everything from dried mangoes to crunchy apple chips and chewy fig bars. But if you're hoping to try something new, I have the perfect option: That's it Mini Fruit Bars.
That's it Mini Fruit Bars come in 24-pack bags featuring three flavors: Strawberry, mango, and blueberry. What makes them special? Each variety contains just two simple ingredients: Apples plus the main fruit. The bars look like thick fruit leather, but the texture is soft and chewy. And since it is made from 100% fruit, each bar tastes exactly as you'd expect.
Truthfully, these Costco snacks don't get the love they deserve and there are several more reasons to buy That's it Mini Fruit Bars (aside from being delicious). Trust me, as soon as you try one, you'll wish you knew about this Costco snack sooner. So before your next shopping trip, let's explore why this fruity treat deserves a spot in your Costco cart.
Why choose That's it. Mini Fruit Bars?
Prepackaged foods get a bad rap. Typically, they're full of processed ingredients and preservatives — but not That's it Mini Fruit Bars. The product delivers on its name seeing how there are no hidden chemicals or added sugars. Plus, each bar contains just 60 calories, with 2-3 grams of fiber depending on the flavor. Since it's made with real fruit, you also get a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals with each bite. Ultimately, they're one of the most nutritious Costco snacks you can find!
You might be thinking: Why choose these bars over real fruit? Well, That's it Mini Fruit Bars offer something you can't find in fresh fruit: A long shelf life and convenient packaging. Thanks to their handy size, these bars easily fit into lunchboxes, purses, or pockets. Alternatively, you can grab a whole bag for that upcoming road trip or hike. And while fresh fruit gets messy on an airplane, these mini bars make the perfect healthy treat on international flights.
Personally, I'm someone who prefers savory over sweet. However, these bars somehow satisfy a sweet tooth without going overboard. They're fruit-forward but don't taste fake like unhealthy store-bought fruit snacks and they won't leave you with that mouth-puckering sensation you often get from sugary treats. I actually found myself reaching for more. And if you try this underrated Costco snack, you just might do the same.