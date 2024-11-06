The Fruity Treat You Need To Stop Sleeping On At Costco

Looking for tasty snacks at Costco? You're in luck — especially if you love fruit! The produce aisle is packed with quality seasonal fruits like crisp apples, juicy berries, and sweet melons. Meanwhile, the dried goods section is perfect for those seeking non-perishable items. You'll find everything from dried mangoes to crunchy apple chips and chewy fig bars. But if you're hoping to try something new, I have the perfect option: That's it Mini Fruit Bars.

That's it Mini Fruit Bars come in 24-pack bags featuring three flavors: Strawberry, mango, and blueberry. What makes them special? Each variety contains just two simple ingredients: Apples plus the main fruit. The bars look like thick fruit leather, but the texture is soft and chewy. And since it is made from 100% fruit, each bar tastes exactly as you'd expect.

Truthfully, these Costco snacks don't get the love they deserve and there are several more reasons to buy That's it Mini Fruit Bars (aside from being delicious). Trust me, as soon as you try one, you'll wish you knew about this Costco snack sooner. So before your next shopping trip, let's explore why this fruity treat deserves a spot in your Costco cart.