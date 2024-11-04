14 Easiest Alternatives To Chicken Broth You Have To Try

More recipes call for chicken broth than we can possibly count, which is why most of us keep some in our kitchens. A base for soups, stews, and casseroles, chicken broth provides dishes with a gentle savory flavor, a pop of saltiness, and an herbal undertone that heightens every other ingredient. However, what happens when you don't have any chicken broth on hand? Or, alternatively, what if you're bored of its flavor?

We wouldn't blame you — for all of chicken broth's positives, it has an annoying habit of making every recipe taste the same — and that's why we decided that it's time you got to know some alternatives. Chicken broth is surprisingly easy to swap out in recipes, and a lot of the simplest swaps are for ingredients that you likely have in your kitchen already. In some cases, you'll barely be able to tell the difference between the ingredient you're using and your regular chicken broth. In others, though, the alternative you use can give your dish new textures and flavors. Check out some of our top swaps right here.