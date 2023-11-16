Miso Paste Is The Game-Changing Ingredient Your Pesto Deserves

A nice pesto sauce glows with gorgeous green hues and boasts some of the most complex flavors of almost any dish in the kitchen. Traditionally made from fresh ingredients including basil, garlic, olive oil, a hard cheese like Parmesan, and pine nuts, pesto contains essential nutrients such as healthy unsaturated fats and antioxidants. Pesto can also be used as so much more than pasta sauce. It also makes a great pizza sauce, egg topper, and sandwich spread. You can even bake a pesto-infused bread.

With so many qualities, it's no wonder pesto is popular with chefs and home cooks of all kinds. You might think that a product this good can't get any better, but almost any spread or sauce can benefit from the addition of flavor-enhancing ingredients. One such flavor booster that meshes especially well with the complexity of pesto is miso paste.

There's more potential in miso paste than just an opportunity to make miso soup. Much like pesto, it's unexpectedly versatile, and its powerful umami flavor meshes wonderfully with the strong notes of garlic and herbs present in a pesto sauce. So, if you want to amp up the already delicious flavor of pesto, try reaching for a jar of miso paste.