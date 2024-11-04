The 2-Ingredient Viral Snack Perfect For ASMR
You can't go wrong with gummy bears when you want a fruity, chewy snack. Despite gummy bear candy's troubling past, it has become a staple in the candy industry since it was invented in the 1920s. Along with enjoying these chewy candies on their own, people have had a lot of fun using them in different ways (have you tried the gummy bears freezer hack?). One of the newest trends on TikTok is a twist on frozen gummy bears, first soaking them in Sprite.
@byaaay
so crunchy and so fun to eat ✨ #frozengummybears #asmr #viralfood #asmrfood #viral #hacks
Place one gummy bear into each cup of a muffin pan and cover them with Sprite. After sitting in the refrigerator for 10 hours, the gummy bears will soak up the Sprite, growing in size. Remove them from the liquid, separate them, and place them in a paper towel-lined storage container that goes into the freezer for two hours.
When the frozen Sprite gummy bears are ready, they have a chilly feel and a slightly harder texture, which makes them crunchy and chewy at the same time. The way that they feel and sound when you bite into them makes them an ideal autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) snack with a burst of flavor.
Tips for making frozen Sprite gummy bears
The ASMR phenomenon "is stimulated during moments of positive, personal attention coupled with a gentle voice, touch, sound, and/or movement," according to ASMR University. The frozen-chewy combination of your gummy bears, partnered with the bubbles from your favorite popular lemon lime soda, triggers a sensation that is described as "brain tingling."
If you're interested in partaking in this ASMR-activating snack, the TikTok video is a good starting point. You don't have to leave the soda-submerged gummy bears in the refrigerator for a full 10 hours or take them out right at the 10-hour mark. At the very least, letting them soak overnight is best, as some have noted that the longer they sit, the better they turn out. Then, place the soaked candy (which might be slippery to handle) on a plate or flat surface with parchment paper so that they're spread out. If you put them all clumped together in a plastic bag, they're likely to freeze into a clump. While there's nothing wrong with eating a ball of frozen soda gummy bears, it might take the fun and ASMR experience out of eating each one individually. Bonus: Adding your favorite alcohol and freezing them individually allows you to use boozy gummy bears as a cocktail garnish.