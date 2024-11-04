The 2-Ingredient Viral Snack Perfect For ASMR

You can't go wrong with gummy bears when you want a fruity, chewy snack. Despite gummy bear candy's troubling past, it has become a staple in the candy industry since it was invented in the 1920s. Along with enjoying these chewy candies on their own, people have had a lot of fun using them in different ways (have you tried the gummy bears freezer hack?). One of the newest trends on TikTok is a twist on frozen gummy bears, first soaking them in Sprite.

Place one gummy bear into each cup of a muffin pan and cover them with Sprite. After sitting in the refrigerator for 10 hours, the gummy bears will soak up the Sprite, growing in size. Remove them from the liquid, separate them, and place them in a paper towel-lined storage container that goes into the freezer for two hours.

When the frozen Sprite gummy bears are ready, they have a chilly feel and a slightly harder texture, which makes them crunchy and chewy at the same time. The way that they feel and sound when you bite into them makes them an ideal autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) snack with a burst of flavor.