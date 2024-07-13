Boozy Gummy Bears Are The Cocktail Garnish You Desperately Need

Growing up is hard. You have to leave so much of your childhood self behind as you become an adult, that's why it feels so impactful to embrace your inner child whenever you can. There's hardly a better way to do that than by combining one enjoyable privilege of adulthood — sipping cocktails — with the nostalgia of eating delicious gummy bears.

There are several ways to use gummy bears in alcoholic drinks. The easiest is to slot them on the rim of a glass or poke a toothpick through some and rest them above the drink as a garnish. This doesn't get them boozy, though, so a better way is to plop some in the bottom of a cocktail and serve it straight up. By the time you get to the bears, they should be slightly boozy so you can munch them at your pleasure. Plus, they look cute swirling around.

However, the best way to use gummy bears as a cocktail garnish is to infuse them with alcohol. This way, you can enjoy the treat at any point in your cocktail and you'll get a big boozy burst when you bite in. If you plan ahead, you can also use liquor-soaked gummy bears to add one kind of alcohol (and the flavor of the bears) to a different alcohol to create a quick and dirty gummy bear cocktail.