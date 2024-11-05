What Exactly Makes Certain Wines More Expensive Than Others?

If you've been drinking wine for a long time, you've probably noticed the increase in price. From 2013 to 2023 alone, the average price of table wine increased $2.68 (per Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis). While inflation is partially to blame for that, it doesn't provide a full picture as to why certain wines cost more than others.

To gain insight, Daily Meal talked to Lexi Stephens, sommelier and owner of "Lexi's Wine List". She says that a lot of factors affect the selling price of wine, such as the origin and cost of its production, labor costs, storage costs, and shipping costs. "Some wineries or regions may also have more well-known reputations, which skyrockets the demand and pricing even more," Stephens explains.

We've seen just how much location and reputation can impact wine prices. Even in the Côte-d'Or of France and Napa Valley in California, micro-climates and terroir can affect the quality of grapes within a single vineyard estate, which is reflected in the cost of the bottles that come out of those renowned areas.