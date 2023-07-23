What Brand Makes Aldi's Winking Owl Wines?

Brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo launched their first winery, which would become the international wine and spirits business it is today, back in 1933. As "one of the largest family-owned wineries" in the world, according to Forbes, Gallo promotes its values of quality products, stand-out customer service, and a commitment to land conservation. This is especially important considering the increase in awareness of sustainable wines.

Though the brothers started off in Modesto, California, Gallo now has several wineries across California, New York and Washington. Gallo is able to produce quality brands, like Winking Owl wines, at a low price, perhaps due to its wide-ranging reach. The winery works with retailers like Aldi to produce wines and wine blends — like the Winking Owl merlot — with flavor profiles of cherries and berries.

Though you can find Gallo's range of wines sold throughout over 100 countries, Aldi has certainly found a way to make drinking the bottles of wine easy and even offers a 3-liter boxed white blend. The back label of each bottle of Winking Owl contains a key, referencing wine-tasting notes and food pairing complements, further making the wine selection experience extremely accessible to anyone walking down their aisles.