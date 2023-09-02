11 Trader Joe's Wines, Ranked
It isn't exactly news that Trader Joe's sells affordable wine. Anyone of legal drinking age since 2002 has likely heard of or sampled a glass of Two Buck Chuck, which premiered that year. While you can still purchase a bottle of Charles Shaw wine at Trader Joe's, it'll now set you back around $4.That said, the wine department has expanded beyond this noteworthy brand to include wines of all varieties from every corner of the globe, which prompted us to take a field trip to our nearest location.
We were curious to sample a cross-section of some of Trader Joe's exclusives, which are wines that retail only at the grocery chain. After perusing the abundant selection, we settled on 11 bottles, including five white and six red wines, all under $10 a bottle. We looked for wines that represented distinct grape varietals or blends from several countries.
As self-proclaimed wine snobs, we were a bit skeptical about the quality of these wines before tasting them. How could a $5 Malbec or a $4 Pinot Grigio be potable? The truth is that these wines were not just drinkable but shockingly excellent. The next time you are hosting a dinner party or just looking for a decent bottle to unwind with, you might want to check out one of these options. We think you'll enjoy them. Read on for details about each wine, and find out how we ranked them from least enjoyable to favorite.
11. Patón-Clemente Tempranillo Crianza
At the bottom of our list was the 2020 Patón-Clemente Tempranillo Crianza, which retailed for $4.99. This red wine is imported from the central region of Spain known as La Mancha. This district, located about 37 miles from Madrid, is considered the largest wine-producing area in the world. The fertile plateau is ideally suited to viniculture and growing the Tempranillo grape. The European Union has granted this region Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status.
Aged in oak barrels, which confers a slightly smokey nose, this wine has a deep crimson hue and potent cherry and strawberry notes. It is earthy, full-bodied, mildly tannic, and bone-dry. At 13% alcohol by volume (ABV), this wine packs a punch but lacks some nuance. It could benefit from some aging, but it is a solid representation of a quintessential Tempranillo.
This Tempranillo is less acidic than is typical, but we still think it would pair well with rich foods and bold flavors. Try serving it with spicy foods, like Moroccan or Indian dishes, or as an accompaniment to a roast leg of lamb or an osso buco. We would recommend chilling the bottle for about 20 minutes before serving it to help temper the flavor of the high alcohol content.
10. Grifone 1967
Next on our list is the 2019 Grifone 1967 Toscana from Italy, which retails for $5.99 a bottle. This red blend, known as a "Super Tuscan," is made from 85% Sangiovese, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, and 5% Syrah grapes. The grapes are sourced from vineyards along the Tyrrhenian coast of Tuscany. The wines are aged in French oak and tend to be full-bodied.
The nose of this wine was modest, with hints of berry and vanilla. It has an inky color, is medium-bodied, moderately tannic, and has a fair amount of acidity. Though Sangiovese tends to be quite dry, this wine is well-balanced with notes of cherry, petrol, and a hint of spiciness. Its lengthy finish is pleasant. This wine has a moderate alcohol content of 12.5%.
Super Tuscans are generally best paired with umami-rich foods. This one is no exception. It would be great with a standing rib roast, mushroom bisque, or even strongly spiced Asian dishes.
9. WELL REaD
The 2022 WELL REaD is a red blend from a certified organic winery in California. All the wines produced are made without added sulfites, something highly appealing for those who often get red wine headaches. While there is no indication of what grape varietals are used in this blend, we believe it to be predominantly Cabernet Sauvignon. It is worth noting that this is the only red wine that had a screw cap versus a cork. The cost is $6.99 per bottle.
The nose of this wine is distinctly berry-forward. It is semi-dry with mild acidity, no noticeable tannins, and a light body. The flavor screams cherry, with notes of vanilla and a delicate spiciness. The alcohol content is on the moderate side at 13% ABV.
As red wines go, this one is delicate enough to serve as a sipping wine. We'd chill it lightly and pair it as a refreshing beverage alongside a charcuterie platter on a warm summer evening. And though tradition dictates never pairing red wine with seafood, this one would complement grilled salmon, shrimp scampi, or crab cakes without overwhelming their flavor.
8. The Delicious Monster
Our lowest-ranked white wine is the 2023 The Delicious Monster from McGregor Winery in the McGregor Valley on the Western Cape of South Africa. This region is one of the largest wine-producing areas of South Africa, benefitting from a distinctly Mediterranean-like climate, which produces a wide range of grape varietals. This wine is a blend and made from 60% Chenin Blanc, 20% Muscat, and 20% Chardonnay grapes. The cost is $5.99 per bottle.
Inspired by the fruit salad plant, this wine has a bright, grassy nose that is crisp and fruity. It is acidic, light-bodied, and semi-sweet, even though the flavors of citrus and apples are prominent. It has a relatively long finish, punctuated by a hint of tartness. The alcohol content is moderate at 12.5%.
Though this wine is perfectly drinkable, it was slightly sweeter than the other whites we sampled, which is less to our liking. This would be a lovely sipping wine for a hot summer day. If you pair it with food, the acidity conferred by the Chenin Blanc, coupled with the slightly buttery profile of the Chardonnay, make this the perfect wine for poultry, whether in the form of a roast chicken or a Thanksgiving turkey.
7. Pontificis
The 2020 Pontificis is from the Pays D'Oc, a region known as the Languedoc-Roussillon located between the sea and mountains near the southern coast of France. This red blend features 45% Grenache, 35% Syrah, and 20% Mourvedre grapes. The cost of this wine is $6.99 per bottle.
It would be safe to say that this is a quintessential representation of wines from the South of France. It has a bright nose of cherry, berries, and herbs. Its color is deep claret, and it has a luscious mouthfeel. The flavor is well-rounded, with some oakiness, a hint of sweetness, and spiciness. It is dry, tannic, and full-bodied. A distinctly sharp finish lingers, likely stemming from its high alcohol content, which is 14% ABV.
This tends to be a wine that requires some time to open up to maximize its flavor. We recommend decanting it ahead of drinking to allow it to breathe. It is best served with barbecued meat, game meats, and stews, like a classic Boeuf Bourguignon. We'd also serve it as an accompaniment to a sampling of pungent French cheeses, like Roquefort and Tomme.
6. Picton Bay Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
The 2022 Picton Bay Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc was the most expensive wine we purchased at $7.99 a bottle. The Marlborough region of New Zealand is located on the north-eastern tip of the South Island, and the wines are usually crisp, acidic, semi-dry, and have a grassy undertone. They are our go-to everyday wine, so we had high expectations of this bottle.
The nose on this wine was grassy, with slightly tropical notes, but less prominent than is typical. Its flavor, though citrus-forward, was somewhat muted and more earthy. This is a very dry wine with not a lot of acidity. It is light-bodied, though not as crisp as we would have liked. Its alcohol content is 12.5% ABV.
While we would still opt for this Sauvignon Blanc over one produced in California, which is often sweeter and less acidic than those made in New Zealand, this was not the best iteration we have ever sampled. That said, it was decent, and we would certainly recommend it, particularly considering the average price of a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is generally a bit higher. When pairing this wine with food, we'd recommend serving it with fish, seafood, pasta, and vegetarian dishes loaded with fresh herbs.
5. La Finca Malbec
The 2022 La Finca Malbec hails from the Mendoza region of Argentina, in the foothills of the Andes mountain range. Although the Malbec grape originated in France, today, Argentina is the leader in its production. These wines are typically aged in oak, giving them a characteristic tobacco undertone. This particular bottle retails for just $4.99 a bottle.
The nose of this wine is mild, with notes of vanilla, berries, and petrol. Though the color of this Malbec is a deep burgundy, it is somewhat lighter than others we have consumed. This is a lighter-bodied Malbec. It is high in acidity, moderately tannic, and dry. Its flavor is dominated by notes of cherries and a hint of leather. Compared to other Malbecs we have sampled, this is not particularly nuanced or complex but perfectly drinkable. Its alcohol content is on the high side at 13.5% ABV.
Where Malbecs shine is when they are paired with food. Their lengthy finish lends these wines to bold flavors and umami-rich ingredients. Game meats, lamb, strong cheeses, mushrooms, and spices with smoky profiles, like cumin, are all accentuated with a glass of Malbec. We recommend opening this wine ahead of drinking it and decanting it to allow it a chance to breathe. This will help to improve the aroma and flavor of the wine.
4. Loudenotte Cuvée Réservée Pinot Noir
Our top-ranking red wine is the 2021 Loudenotte Cuvée Réservée Pinot Noir from the Pays D'OC region of southern France. Pinot Noir from this region is highly influenced by the herbs that grow in the hillsides near the Mediterranean. These herbs are collectively known as the Garrigue and include lavender, juniper, thyme, rosemary, and sage. The cost of this Pinot Noir is just $6.99 per bottle.
When we poured a glass, we were immediately hit by the rich cherry and spice nose. Although this wine has a similar alcohol content to others we sampled at 13% ABV, we noticed it had distinct legs. It has a well-rounded woody flavor with hints of chocolate and vanilla, is not particularly tannic, has low acidity, and has a dry finish. The body of this Pinot Noir is quite a bit lighter than those produced in Oregon, but it is still a good quality wine.
Pinot Noir is our favorite red wine varietal. We enjoy drinking it and pairing it with food. It is ideally suited to umami-rich ingredients but could just as effectively complement a grilled salmon filet, roasted vegetables, or even a pizza.
3. Joseph Händler Riesling
In third place on our Trader Joe's wines ranking is the 2022 Joseph Händler Riesling from the central southwestern German state of Rheinland-Pfalz, which retails for $6.99 a bottle. This region is known for its viniculture and particularly for its Riesling production. Riesling tends to be a sweeter wine varietal with a distinctly high acidity and unique nose, rife with aromas of petrol.
This specific wine had the quintessential pale straw color and nose of a classic Riesling, minerally with notes of vanilla and honey. Where it was unique was in its level of dryness. It has very little residual sweetness, a moderate acidity level, and is light to medium-bodied. Its flavors were apple and pear-forward, with a hint of citrus in the finish. This is a relatively low-alcohol wine at 10% ABV, which makes it dangerously drinkable.
This wine should be served well chilled and would be terrific to drink on a hot summer day. As far as pairing this Riesling with food, because it is dry, it could accompany a wide swath of foods ranging from fish and seafood to spicy dishes characteristic of Asian and Indian cuisines. It would also be the perfect wine to complement a fine cheese sampling with dried fruit and nuts.
2. Emma Reichart Rosé Pinot Noir
The 2022 Emma Reichart Rosé Pinot Noir from the Nahe wine region of Germany landed in second place. This region is located between the Rhine and Mosel valleys and it is often recognized for its stellar Rieslings, even though pockets of the area are ideally suited to Pinot Noir production. This wine gets its distinctive color by getting crushed along with the dark ruby Pinot Noir grape skins and steeping in them for up to a day. The skins are discarded before the fermentation process. A bottle retails for $4.99.
Though rosés can vary in sweetness, this is a delightfully dry variety. It has a tart apple and strawberry nose, a light to medium body, and is crisp. Its flavor has notes of cherry and watermelon that yield a lengthy, bright citrus finish. At 11.5% ABV, this is a lower alcohol content wine, which is perfect for enjoying on a hot summer day.
You can enjoy a good dry Rosé all day with or without food. When pairing this wine with food, it shines best with Mediterranean-inspired dishes loaded with fresh seafood, tomatoes, and herbs. It would also be a great wine paired with a fruity dessert, like a cherry or blueberry clafouti. And don't forget to incorporate it into your next cheese tasting. It can perfectly offset soft-ripened cheeses, like a good brie or camembert.
1. Giardino Pinot Grigio delle Venezie
The wine topping our list of Trader Joe's exclusives is the 2022 Giardino Pinot Grigio delle Venezie, which retails for just $3.99. This wine is produced for Trader Joe's by a winery in the Veneto region of northwestern Italy. The area, though geographically smaller than many other primary wine-producing regions in Italy, is more prolific in volume. Only 3% of the grapes grown in the region are of the Pinot Grigio varietal, even though its topography is ideally suited to producing crisp white wines.
We must say we were stunned by the quality of this wine. The light butter hue signals a nose with a hint of oak, some citrus, and a slight grassiness. This is a crisp, semi-dry, medium-bodied wine with a smooth mouthfeel. Its flavor profile is lightly apple-forward with notes of vanilla and butterscotch. Its alcohol content is moderate at 12% ABV.
This was a great sipping wine on a sweltering summer evening. It needs to be served chilled to be thoroughly appreciated. And while it may sound cliché to say that an Italian wine would pair well with Italian cuisine, it would. This wine is dynamite with seafood, pasta dishes, and a classic Caprese salad with fresh mozzarella. You could also serve it alongside a fruit dessert like a poached pear with mascarpone.