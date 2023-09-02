11 Trader Joe's Wines, Ranked

It isn't exactly news that Trader Joe's sells affordable wine. Anyone of legal drinking age since 2002 has likely heard of or sampled a glass of Two Buck Chuck, which premiered that year. While you can still purchase a bottle of Charles Shaw wine at Trader Joe's, it'll now set you back around $4.That said, the wine department has expanded beyond this noteworthy brand to include wines of all varieties from every corner of the globe, which prompted us to take a field trip to our nearest location.

We were curious to sample a cross-section of some of Trader Joe's exclusives, which are wines that retail only at the grocery chain. After perusing the abundant selection, we settled on 11 bottles, including five white and six red wines, all under $10 a bottle. We looked for wines that represented distinct grape varietals or blends from several countries.

As self-proclaimed wine snobs, we were a bit skeptical about the quality of these wines before tasting them. How could a $5 Malbec or a $4 Pinot Grigio be potable? The truth is that these wines were not just drinkable but shockingly excellent. The next time you are hosting a dinner party or just looking for a decent bottle to unwind with, you might want to check out one of these options. We think you'll enjoy them. Read on for details about each wine, and find out how we ranked them from least enjoyable to favorite.