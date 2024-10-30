17 Subscription Boxes For The 2024 Holiday Season That Will Make Foodies Extra Grateful
While there are so many people who enjoy the holiday season, my unpopular opinion is: It stresses me out. From finding the perfect gifts in a tight timeframe to actually shopping and wrapping, the entire process takes the magic out of gift giving. However, I've learned there is an easy holiday hack that can help return gift-giving to the way it was intended –- joyous. And for me, that all starts with food-based subscription boxes.
Monthly subscription boxes are a way to customize a gift to fit your needs, while taking the time and grunt work out of procuring said gift. Cheeses, chocolates, alcohol, teas –- there is an infinite list of options you can choose from, and I promise, there really is something for everyone. No more driving to a million stores or buying extra wrapping paper; all the work is done for you. Your foodie friends are going to love it!
Check out my list of the best food subscriptions boxes for 2024 that will make your holiday season hassle-free. And since these boxes are the gift that literally keeps on giving, you get credit long after the holiday season ends!
How we chose the best foodie subscription boxes for 2024
For this article, I used my personal experience, along with the internet's hot takes to determine the best food-based subscription boxes for the 2024 holiday season. Some of these brands I've tried, and others I'm just getting to know.
I also sought out reviews and trials within the internet's mass canopy of social media apps and food publications. Based on the hype from a variety of top websites down to the bottom of the Reddit holes, it's clear which boxes are the talk of the town.
1. Best cocktail subscription box: Shaker & Spoon
For those who love a great cocktail, Shaker & Spoon is a must. This company has an array of award-winning mixologists who will teach you how to mix up bar-quality cocktails, exposing you to new flavors, combinations, and alcohols. These drink kits will deepen your appreciation for cocktails and offer you an array of new techniques and products to try, shipped right to your door.
Shaker & Spoon features a variety of subscriptions to choose from, starting with a month-to-month option at $59, 3-month pre-pay option for $169 ($56 per box), 6-month pre-pay option for $319 ($53 per box), and a full-year pre-pay option for $599 ($50 per box). Each month, you'll get three recipes and everything you need to make 12 drinks (four per recipe). Please note: Alcohol is not included.
Purchase a monthly subscription directly from Shaker & Spoon starting at $59 a month.
2. Best non-alcoholic subscription box: Curious Elixirs
Forgoing alcohol is made easy with Curious Elixirs. This company curates booze-free craft cocktails infused with herbs and adaptogens, so you can enjoy a delicious drink –- sans alcohol — to relax and unwind. With organic ingredients and no refined sugars, these handmade cocktails are made with love and a passion for invigorating flavors. I've had the pleasure of trying a few, and they really are a great choice!
Each month, you'll receive a rotating selection of three Curious Elixirs with the option to purchase a box with 24 cocktails in 12 bottles at $98 or eight cocktails in four bottles for $40. Show your sober friends that you care with this thoughtful and tasty gift.
Purchase a monthly subscription from Curious Elixirs starting at $40 a month.
3. Best wine subscription box: Winc
I think we all know a few friends who love a good glass of wine, and Winc is the perfect option for a monthly subscription service, especially for those just getting started on their vino journey. This company will help you find the perfect flavors for your gift recipients and offer you an array of wine suggestions based on their preferences. There is no commitment either –- you can cancel anytime or even skip a month (or several) free of charge if you want to space out your gifts.
For this subscription box, you can completely customize your order, or you can have the company select wines based on a short quiz. Prices vary depending on your selection, but orders of $50 or more always ship free.
Purchase a monthly subscription from Winc.
4. Best beer subscription box: The Microbrewed Beer of the Month Club
Some love cocktails, some love wine, and some love a great beer. For the latter, why not give the gift of a monthly beer subscription? The Microbrewed Beer of the Month Club has been praised for its diversity, offering a variety of subscription types that feature selections of microbrews, international offerings, rare beers, and even hop-heavy treats. The price is right and the selections are top notch.
Most packages feature 12 cans or bottles with two to four different beer styles each month. Some subscription boxes even include limited-release beers from around the country and globe.
Purchase a monthly subscription from Beer of the Month Club starting at $37.95 a month.
5. Best subscription box for tea: Full Leaf Tea Company
I can't even begin to explain my love of Full Leaf Tea Company. From his/her gift boxes to teas that are health-forward, any tea lover would be happy to try out their array of products for comfort, taste, and wellness.
Speaking of wellness, the brand's monthly wellness subscription is perfect for those who love all things health and/or all things tea. The pay-as-you-go subscription is $25, but you can also order a 3-month pre-paid subscription for $67.50 or a 12-month prepaid subscription for $240. Each box contains five organic wellness tea samples of the month, one bonus tea sample, one 30-count of natural drawstring teabags, and a 30% off coupon to save on more teas. I'm waiting for my first box as we speak!
Purchase a monthly subscription from Full Leaf Tea Company starting at $25 a month.
6. Best subscription box for coffee: Atlas Coffee Club
While I'm not a coffee drinker, many of my friends are, and for that reason, I had to find the best box for 2024, which is one from Atlas Coffee Club. These aren't your grandma's coffees. Each month features 12 ounces of freshly-roasted coffee with a postcard and note showcasing the coffee's history and flavor profile. With this subscription, you're getting micro-lot brews from around the world!
What's great about Atlas is that the boxes are fully customizable. Select your coffee type (ground, whole, Keurig, or Nespresso), your grind type, roast preference, number of bags, and frequency.
Purchase a monthly subscription from Atlas Coffee Club starting at $5.50 a month.
7. Best seafood subscription box: Get Maine Lobster
Can you imagine getting lobster as a gift this holiday season? Show everyone up with Get Maine Lobster's subscription box that brings lobster and other amazing seafood options from the docks to your door! The seafood is always sustainably sourced and expertly flash-frozen to ensure freshness. Each box arrives ready to thaw, so prep as you like, and enjoy!
While you can curate your own box, the company features two monthly subscription options: the Mystery Box and the Captain's Mystery Box. The Mystery Box serves at least four people and features an assortment of seasonal favorites and premium selections. P.S. It always includes a lobster!
The Captain's Mystery Box serves four to six people and also features a stellar assortment of seasonal favorites and premium options. This one also includes lobster and at least one extra VIP treat each month. From groups small to large, this is a great one for families and friends.
Purchase a box from Get Maine Lobster starting at $374.99 for a 3-month subscription.
8. Best meat subscription box: Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks is a tried and true brand, offering a vast selection of meats and sides. For the meat-lover's in your life, you can't go wrong with this one, as the company knows how to do subscription boxes right.
You'll find something for everyone with this company, from steaks and burgers to chicken, pork, and more exotic options. There are a ton of plans to choose from that promise true customization for your friends and family. The Deluxe Plan is only $116, but you can get real fancy with the Private Reserve option for $296.99. The best part? You can change or cancel your subscription at any time, making this box hassle-free.
Purchase a monthly subscription from Omaha Steaks starting at $116.99 a month.
9. Best subscription box for cheese: Murray's Cheese Club
You really can't go wrong with a subscription for cheese, and this year, the verdict is in –- it's Murray's Cheese or bust. You're getting high-quality international and domestic selections in every box, with five club subscription options to please every type of cheese-lover.
The company features a 3-, 6-, and 12-month plans, starting at $66 a month. From charcuterie boards to mac and cheese (yes, you heard that right), and from meats and jams to olive additions, your friends and family won't stop thanking your for this gift that keeps on giving love, joy, and deliciousness for months on end.
Purchase a monthly subscription from Murray's Cheese Clubs starting at $56.67 a month.
10. Best hot sauce subscription box: Fuego Box
Let's face it, there are some people who aren't looking for a sweet treat come the holidays. They want spice, heat, and lots of it. For these special folks, choose a hot sauce subscription and literally spice up their life. This year, we're going with Fuego Box. Fuego Box lets you select one, two, or three different bottles per month. For subscriptions, you can choose from month-to-month, three months, six months, or a full year.
What's so special about this company? You're promised craft and small-batch hot sauces in every box. You probably won't find these condiments in stores, which makes each box and bottle that much sweeter. (Or spicier?)
Purchase a subscription from Fuego Box starting at $29.95 a month.
11. Best bread subscription box: Wildgrain
Did you know you can get artisan-crafted bread made with clean ingredients shipped right to your door each month? If you know someone who leans carbs over sweets, then a Wildgrain subscription is the perfect gift. Based out of Boston, MA, your items arrive frozen and are ready to be baked and on your table in 25 minutes or less. You never have to thaw these products, you can cancel anytime, and you always get free shipping included in the price.
Regarding subscriptions, you can choose between six or 12 items, along with the box type. Wildgrain offers a variety box, gluten free box, and plant-based box. But the company doesn't just offer bread; you can also get pastries and handmade pasta, too. A lifetime of croissants, you say? This is actually a thing with Wildgrain. As a self-proclaimed croissant connoisseur, this might be my new favorite service!
Purchase a monthly subscription from Wildgrain starting at $59 a month.
12. Best cookie subscription box: Levain Bakery
Cookies are always a good choice, especially if they are delivered to your door once a month. Why not surprise your loved ones with a top cookie service? Levain Bakery is our choice this year, with big, soft cookies that are truly unlike anything else out there.
Featuring an 8-pack of these huge, soft, delicious cookies, you can go month-to-month or save with a pre-paid plan. You can select a 3-, 6-, or 12-month option — whatever works for your loved ones and your budget. These boxes usually feature the first taste of new flavors and seasonal favorites, which means you're ahead of the cookie game. What's not to love? For picky eaters, this one is a home run.
Purchase a monthly subscription from Levain Bakery starting at $132.50 a month.
13. Best baking subscription box: Mix Box by Homemade Baker's Club
There are a lot of subscription boxes out there that satisfy various foodie needs, but they're mostly pre-made. Instead, opt for a baking subscription by Homemade Bakers Club, where you're favorite baker can create a new recipe each month. Breads, cakes, cookies –- the gang's all here!
Homemade Baker Club's dessert box option features cookies, cinnamon buns, cakes, and more. However, bread-lovers, fear not! The company has released a new bread subscription box that offers a variety of bread types throughout the year, too. Whether you want to gift month-to-month, or prefer a 3-, 6, or even 12-month option, I know the bakers in your life will enjoy this hands-on, delicious gift.
Purchase a subscription from Homemade Bakers Club starting at $34.95 a month.
14. Best chocolate subscription box: The Cordial Cherry
For the chocolate lovers in your life, it's time to step up your holiday game with The Cordial Cherry. I know there are a ton of options out there, but these subscription boxes truly stand apart from the rest. With one look at the company's website, you'll see why. It not only features an array of beautifully decorated cherries, but it also offers a wide variety of chocolate truffles, too!
Send your favorite human a 9-piece gift of either Cordial Cherries or Chocolate Truffles each month. You can choose from a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription. The best part? This company loves seasonal treats, so your loved ones will enjoy various season-themed gifts throughout the year. From looks to taste, this one is a solid holiday option.
Purchase a subscription from The Cordial Cherry starting at $29.95 a month.
15. Best subscription box for snacking: Bokksu Snack Box
Get cultural and get snacking with a monthly subscription box from Bokksu. Featuring the best Japanese snacks, this family-run business out of Japan will send you a stellar array of international treats that helps preserve their long-lasting traditions. We promise –- you won't find anything else like this one.
You can choose from a 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month option, and each box contains 20 or more Japan-exclusive treats, with new themes every month. From teas to candies to savory bites, this box features the best of all worlds and promises to please everyone. From avid travelers to exotic foodies and even young kids who like to step outside the snack aisle box, this is sure to be a win.
Purchase a subscription from Bokksu starting at $29.99 a month.
16. Best ice cream subscription box: McConnell's Pint of the Month Club
Yes, alcohol, chocolates, and cookies are seasonal stars, but what about ice cream? Who wouldn't love getting limited-edition and delicious ice cream flavors delivered to their door each month? I've chosen McConnell's as the one to try, boasting classic and creative flavors you won't find anywhere else. This one is sure to impress those in your life with a sweet tooth.
McConnell's offers a 3-month membership with 10 flavors, but 6- and 12-month memberships are available, too. With special access to new flavor launches and limited edition releases, help your loved ones stay on top of their ice cream game all year round.
Purchase a subscription from McConnell's starting at $195 a month.
17. Best fruit subscription box: Frog Hollow Farm
I'm going to close this list out with a healthier option because the gift of health is one of pure love. What better way to say you love someone, and the planet for that matter, than supporting a local farm? Choose Frog Hollow Farm for your subscription box of choice, and send fresh, seasonal fruits from the farm to their table.
While Frog Hollow offers a few different subscription options, the fruit box features 3, 5, or 10 pounds of organic season-based mixed fruit. And hey, the company also has subscriptions for granola and olive oil, too, with added extras to support charcuterie plates.
Purchase a subscription from Frog Hollow Farm starting at $36.99 a month.