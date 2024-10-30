17 Subscription Boxes For The 2024 Holiday Season That Will Make Foodies Extra Grateful

While there are so many people who enjoy the holiday season, my unpopular opinion is: It stresses me out. From finding the perfect gifts in a tight timeframe to actually shopping and wrapping, the entire process takes the magic out of gift giving. However, I've learned there is an easy holiday hack that can help return gift-giving to the way it was intended –- joyous. And for me, that all starts with food-based subscription boxes.

Monthly subscription boxes are a way to customize a gift to fit your needs, while taking the time and grunt work out of procuring said gift. Cheeses, chocolates, alcohol, teas –- there is an infinite list of options you can choose from, and I promise, there really is something for everyone. No more driving to a million stores or buying extra wrapping paper; all the work is done for you. Your foodie friends are going to love it!

Check out my list of the best food subscriptions boxes for 2024 that will make your holiday season hassle-free. And since these boxes are the gift that literally keeps on giving, you get credit long after the holiday season ends!