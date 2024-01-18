14 Best Fresh Fruit Delivery Companies, According To Reviews

Miami Fruit promises to bring tropical goodness right to your door. Visions of bananas, papayas, and mamey are likely already dancing in your head. We're delighted to report that this delivery company lives up to those visions — and then some. Miami Fruit's offerings do fluctuate, depending on the season; even the balmy tropics can't produce every type of fruit in every type of weather. But no matter the season, it always offers something that will catch the eye of even the most experienced fruit fan.

Purchasing one of Miami Fruit's Variety Boxes is an excellent way to try the company out. It will almost certainly contain some tropical standbys (bananas are pretty much always on offer) but also lesser-known options, like cacao, sapodillas, star apples, or tamarillos. You can also purchase boxes of one single fruit, freeze-dried and dehydrated fruits, and frozen fruit. There's no wrong option here; as reviewers point out, you're in for excellent quality (and diversity, if you opt for the Variety Box) no matter what.

Some reviewers note, however, that Miami Fruit deliveries don't come cheap. There's pretty much no way to purchase something from this company and not spend in the triple digits. This is in sharp contrast to the more frugal options on this list, but it should be noted that the company doesn't hide it — the prices are clearly labeled on the website. It also makes a certain amount of sense; most of these fruits require very specific growing conditions and time-intensive care. If you're looking to scrimp and save, look elsewhere. But if you're all about exotic fruit, Miami Fruit is worth your hard-earned dollar.