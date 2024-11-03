Prevent Scraped Knuckles With One Easy Cheese Grating Trick

Kitchen knives get all the bad press when it comes to cuts, but actually quite a lot of injuries happen while using other tools like peelers, mandolines, and even cheese graters. If you've ever scraped your knuckles trying to get one last pass from a block of cheese on a box grater, you'll be happy to know that there's an easier way. All you have to do is flip the grater onto its side so that you can push the cheese down into the tool instead of scraping it from the side.

Grating cheese from the top down isn't entirely foolproof, of course (a silicone oven mitt is also helpful), but it cuts way down on knuckle scrapes because it's easier to see what you're doing when you can look down on the tool instead of looking at it from the side. You're also better able to run the cheese along the entire length of the grater, which will get your cheese shredded just a tiny bit faster — and who doesn't like a little more time eating cheese versus grating?