The Cheese Grater Hack For Ground Meat In A Flash

First, make sure you have a sturdy, sharp cheese grater. A metal one is best for this; they usually have sharper edges than plastic graters. Then, take the meat and press firmly along the grater to grind it. Within minutes, you have meat that's ready for meatballs, burgers, or even chicken nuggets.

Once you've ground the meat, you can either cook it right away or pop it into the refrigerator for up to two days, which is the USDA-recommended shelf life of ground meat. After that, if you don't have time to cook it, you can freeze it. Just place the meat in an airtight, freezer-friendly bag and fully seal it, or wrap it in plastic wrap or aluminum foil and add it to an airtight container.

Once frozen, it will stay fresh for up to four months. You can use it after that, although it might have a bit of freezer burn but will still be safe to eat.