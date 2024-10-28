Target's 2024 Thanksgiving Meal Deal Is Even Cheaper Than Last Year
When this time of year rolls around, there's usually plenty of excitement (and more than a few grumbling stomachs) as the thought of the most glorious Thanksgiving feast ever plagues our impatient and hungry minds. Only this year, there's also a fair bit of worry surrounding the cost of a Thanksgiving gathering, not to mention persistent fears over the cost of food in general.
That's why it's so surprising that Target has announced an actual price drop for its yearly Thanksgiving Meal Deal. Unlike last year, when the meal cost $25, this year the meal costs $20 for a $5 decrease. The price drop is mostly a side effect of turkeys dropping in cost this year, with Target's turkey prices being 20% lower by pound.
The $20 meal comes with a large frozen turkey of up to 10 pounds and a collection of some of the best Thanksgiving sides, including must-haves such as stuffing and cranberry sauce. It can feed up to four, and you can also double the meal deal to feed up to eight for only $40, pre-tax, of course.
More Thanksgiving discounts at Target
But this major meal deal discount isn't the only way Target is trying to help consumers enjoy their holiday to the best of their ability. Besides offering turkeys at just 79 cents per pound, Target also has a suite of piecemeal sides available for $5 or less. It gave examples of its own-brand macaroni and cheese and top Thanksgiving desserts such as apple and pumpkin pies.
On top of these Thanksgiving day deals, Target is also offering a unique Thanksgiving Eve deal for anyone subscribing to its paid delivery program, Target Circle 360. Because Thanksgiving Eve is among the busiest pizza-ordering days of the year (who wants to cook anything the day before you have to cook everything?), Target is offering a free frozen pizza November 13th through 16th to any Target Circle 360 member who places a same-day delivery order. Just toss it into your cart with the rest of your Thanksgiving ingredients and enjoy.