Target's 2024 Thanksgiving Meal Deal Is Even Cheaper Than Last Year

When this time of year rolls around, there's usually plenty of excitement (and more than a few grumbling stomachs) as the thought of the most glorious Thanksgiving feast ever plagues our impatient and hungry minds. Only this year, there's also a fair bit of worry surrounding the cost of a Thanksgiving gathering, not to mention persistent fears over the cost of food in general.

That's why it's so surprising that Target has announced an actual price drop for its yearly Thanksgiving Meal Deal. Unlike last year, when the meal cost $25, this year the meal costs $20 for a $5 decrease. The price drop is mostly a side effect of turkeys dropping in cost this year, with Target's turkey prices being 20% lower by pound.

The $20 meal comes with a large frozen turkey of up to 10 pounds and a collection of some of the best Thanksgiving sides, including must-haves such as stuffing and cranberry sauce. It can feed up to four, and you can also double the meal deal to feed up to eight for only $40, pre-tax, of course.