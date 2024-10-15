Good News, Your Thanksgiving Turkey Will Cost Way Less This Year

This year we'll have at least one thing to be grateful for at the Thanksgiving table: a significantly less expensive turkey. According to Wells Fargo, which just released its annual report on the costs of holiday dinner favorites, shoppers can expect to pay 16% less on turkey than they did in 2023.

Prices for turkey could go even lower if retailers decide to pass on more of their own savings as a way to drive more customers into their stores. Wholesale prices for turkey are down 29%. The competitive retail market, Wells Fargo says, could put pressure on stores to reduce prices as they vie for consumer dollars.

Turkeys won't need to go bare this year given the cost of fresh cranberries is down 20% from 2023. Don't try any shortcuts, though. You'll want to make your own homemade cranberry sauce since the canned version is up 7%. Although "I'm looking forward to the salad" was likely said by no one ever on Thanksgiving, the other fresh item that will cost less this year is Romaine lettuce, which is down 10%.